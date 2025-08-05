JIM NORTON: NOW YOU KNOW Comes To The Newton Theatre This November

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Jim Norton will bring his latest stand-up show Now You Know to The Newton Theatre on Saturday, November 22, 2025. Doors open at 7:00 p.m. with the show beginning at 8:00 p.m. Reserved seating is priced from $58 to $80.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, August 8 at 10 a.m., with a special members-only presale available Thursday, August 7 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Newton Theatre is located at 234 Spring Street in Newton, New Jersey.

Norton is a stand-up comedian, actor, radio host, and two-time New York Times bestselling author. He currently co-hosts The Jim Norton & Sam Roberts Show on SiriusXM and is known for his unfiltered style and brutally honest humor. His comedy specials have aired on Netflix, MAX, Hulu, and Amazon, and he has released seven comedy albums. Norton has also appeared in numerous TV shows and films, including Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman, and is the longtime co-host of the UFC’s official podcast, UFC Unfiltered with Jim Norton & Matt Serra.

For tickets and more information, visit The Newton Theatre.