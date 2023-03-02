Interview: Sam Archer in WUTHERING HEIGHTS at McCarter Theatre

McCarter Theatre is thrilled to host the internationally-acclaimed UK production of Wuthering Heights by groundbreaking theatre-maker Emma Rice and her celebrated theatre company Wise Children. Live music, dance, puppetry, and a dash of impish irreverence combine in an intoxicating revenge tragedy for our time. On the wild moors of Yorkshire, an orphaned Heathcliff is adopted by the Earnshaws and taken to live at Wuthering Heights, where he finds a kindred spirit in Catherine. As they grow up together, a fierce love ignites between them-and when forced apart, a brutal chain of events is unleashed in an epic story of passion, revenge, and redemption. This exclusive New Jersey engagement and the production's final stop on its US tour, will be on stage in McCarter's Matthews Theatre thru March 12.

Broadwayworld had the pleasure of interviewing Sam Archer who plays Lockwood, Edgar Linton and The Moors in Wuthering Heights.

Archer's theatre credits include Bagdad Cafe (Wise Children/The Old Vic); Wise Children (Old Vic/UK Tour); The Happy Prince (The Place); An Ideal Husband (Vaudeville Theatre); wonder.land (National Theatre/Théâtre du Châtelet); La bohème (Royal Albert Hall); Arthur Pita's Metamorphosis (Joyce Theatre, NY); Wind in the Willows (Linbury Studio Theatre); Chariots of Fire (Hampstead Theatre/Gielgud Theatre); Earthquakes in London (UK Tour); Oklahoma! (Chichester); Mary Poppins (UK Tour); We Will Rock You (Dominion Theatre); Oliver! (London Palladium). For Matthew Bourne's New Adventures: Lord of the Flies; Swan Lake, Cinderella; The Car Man; Play Without Words; The Red Shoes; Edward Scissorhands, Nutcracker!.Screen includes: Humans (Kudos/C4); Mr Selfridge (ITV); Allied (Paramount Pictures); Disney's Muppets Most Wanted; Life is a Buffet.

Wow! You have an impressive list of credits with a lot of diversity. Can you tell us a little about your theatre training and how it prepared you for the stage?

I started dancing when I was 9 years old and very quickly trained in different techniques such as ballet, tap, jazz, singing and acting. I was lucky enough to perform in two shows with the National Youth Music Theatre Company (NYMT) between the ages of 13 -15. They taught me a lot about stagecraft, performing in a company and being on tour. I continued my training at a performing arts college where I obtained a 1st class BA(Hons) Degree.

Have you had any particular mentors?

I've been very lucky to work in many aspects of theatre including plays, operas, musicals and dance and I've learnt so much from everyone I've worked with. Matthew Bourne has been a huge influence and I was lucky enough to perform in 8 shows with his New Adventures company as a principal dancer. If I'm honest, my family and my wife have been my biggest mentors and inspirations.

We know that your career involves a lot of travel. Do you have any favorite locations?

One of the highlights of working in theatre is getting the chance to travel and see the world. I have loved coming back to America and visiting some amazing cities.

The re-imagined production of Wuthering Heights at McCarter is a very creative and clever adaptation. Why do you think the presentation is so successful?

Emma Rice is a visionary and an expert in telling a good story. The show blends music, dance, text, puppetry and video animation and nothing is left out. You really get to know the characters and see the journey they go on. It deals with a lot of issues such as racial discrimination, social class, abuse, revenge and of course love. The show is nearly 3 hours long, including an interval, but the action never stops!

What are the challenges of playing multiple roles in Wuthering Heights?

I play 3 different characters in the show. Lockwood, Edgar Linton and the Moors. It's a challenge but also lots of fun to play multiple characters and I also get the chance to do a bit of comedy and drama. Both Lockwood and Edgar are well spoken and a bit silly at the beginning, so I have to use my physicality to differentiate between them. It is a gift of a show.

Can you tell us a little about the cast and creative team for the production?

This is my third production I've worked on with Emma Rice and Wise Children and each one has been an absolute joy. The cast, creative team and technical team are the best in the business and while we've been in America, every backstage and local team have been brilliant and really looked after us.

During rehearsals Emma creates a space where everyone is made to feel respected and able to contribute. We are free to play and explore and make the show our own.

The cast is so diverse and I think this is what makes the show so rich and interesting. Also my wife is in the show and it's been great to perform on stage together again and we have our 17 month old boy with us. It's been an epic adventure! I'm so grateful to the company and the american producers for making it possible.

The technical team at Wise Children really are the ones that hold everything together. Not only are they fantastic at what they do but they look after us and are all such lovely people!

What would you like audiences to know about the show?

You don't need to have read the novel to enjoy the show. Be prepared to be taken on an epic journey full of laughs and drama.

Would you like to share with our readers any of your future plans?

We've had such an amazing time touring America but I'm looking forward to seeing my family and getting back to our dog! I'm going to be judging a world dance competition, assisting on a new musical in London, I have a couple of creative projects coming up and will hopefully be performing again in June.

