InterACT's Kids to Present FROZEN JR. Dec 6-15

InterACT Theatre Productions will present FROZEN Jr., the local company's 8th annual children's production, from Dec. 6 through Dec. 15 at South Orange Middle School, 70 North Ridgewood Road in South Orange, NJ.

Based on the Disney film, Frozen Jr. follows the adventures of two sisters as they discover their hidden potential and the powerful bond of sisterhood. Featuring all of the popular songs from the movie, such as Let It Go and For the First Time in Forever, the show is a scaled down version of the Broadway musical that opened last year. "The film and the musical alike have been a hit with audiences of all ages," said Tasha R. Williams, director of the production.

"With familiar songs, and characters filled with compassion, humor and strength, this show has been a delight to bring to life," said Williams. "We are lucky to be able to nurture the love of the arts in our local communities," said Jake Ezzo, the production's musical director and South Orange Middle School choral teacher.

Performances begin at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 6, 7, 13, and 14, with 2 p.m. matinees on Dec. 8 and 15. Tickets are available online for $10 or $15 at interactproductions.tix.com.

The key parts of Princess Elsa and Princess Anna have each been divided between up to three actors, each portraying the character at a different age. In addition, the show will be performed by two different casts, to give more young people a chance to experience making theatre.

In the Summer Cast, Elsa is played by Emily Grosserhode and Paige Provenzano. In the Winter Cast, Lily Windsor, Molly Donahue and Mary Grace Rumley share the role. Anna is played by Kate McManus, Eileen Conway and Nola Sigmund in the Summer Cast and Marianna Daley, Lanah Differt, and Haley Kampner in the Winter Cast. Elijah Svitavsky and Eleanor Paquette play the roles of Kristoff and Sven in the Summer Cast, respectively, while Declan Cavanaugh and Miles Cenedella portray those characters in the Winter Cast. A full cast list is available at http://www.interactproductions.org/frozen.

Founded in 2009, interACT is now in its 10th season of bringing award-winning theatre to the community. interACT is the theatre in residence at The Baird Cultural Arts Center in South Orange, but during the Baird's renovation, the company will perform their mainstage productions "on the run" at South Orange Middle School and The Burgdorff Center in Maplewood. Next up for the company in winter/spring 2020 is ROMEO & JULIET and the musical NINE TO FIVE. Follow interACT on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter for updates.





