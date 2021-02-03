Inaugural YES Fest Begins Tomorrow

Schools and studios with student performers in grades 6 - 12 are invited to the inaugural Young Entertainer Spotlight Festival (YES Fest) - where tomorrow's stars shine! YES Fest is an educational student theatre competition complete with performances, workshops, adjudication, and awards! The festival is produced by Lyceum Studio for the Performing Arts, the arts education program of Lyceum Hall Center for the Arts in Burlington, NJ. 2021 performances will take place on the virtual stage on May 26th and 27th. Festival events will culminate with a socially distant outdoor awards ceremony on the Burlington Riverfront on Friday, May 28, 2021 (subject to change based on necessary safety precautions). Award announcements will also be streamed virtually. If the outdoor event cannot go forward, a drive-by celebration will take place to distribute awards and certificates (these items will be mailed upon request).

The 2021 virtual festival categories include Ensemble Musical Theatre Number, Improv Troupe, Music Video, Original Works (monologues, scenes, short plays), Scenes (from published play/musical), and Solos (songs, monologues, dance numbers).

All workshops will be led by guest artists with relevant professional experience and expertise! Post performance talkbacks with adjudicators will provide educational feedback to encourage student growth, provide encouragement, share tips/tricks and promote learning. Adjudicators will also share their experiences as working professionals in the arts. For scoring purposes, each performance will be numbered and adjudicators will not receive student or school names.

Say YES to Fest! The first step is to register for the festival. Registered schools and studios can select one or more performance slots in any of the six categories. Student performers who are not affiliated with a participating school should register through a voice teacher, coach or director. Please note that a limited number of slots are available in each category. The registration deadline is April 7th!

Questions should be addressed to Christine Petrini at lyceumstudionj@gmail.com

YES Fest Registration:

https://www.tickettailor.com/events/lyceumhallcenterforthearts/471914/

For more information, download the YES Fest 2021 Information Guide.pdf