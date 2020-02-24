IMOMSOHARD: Moms Night Out Round 2 Announced on May 31

New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) presents #IMOMSOHARD: Moms Night Out Round 2 on Sunday, May 31, 2020 at 7:00 p.m.



Moms, best friends and funny ladies Kristin Hensley and Jen Smedley are the creators of the web series #IMOMSOHARD, where they discuss the good, the bad and the funny about motherhood-with the help of a bottle of red wine. From viral videos to full-on media domination, they now have a hilarious stand-up special streaming on Amazon Prime and a New York Times best-selling book! From snot to stretchmarks to sleepless nights, Kristin and Jen know firsthand that parenting is a hard job and they invite you to join them in taking it all a little less seriously.



Tickets to see #IMOMSOHARD: Moms Night Out Round 2 are On-Sale Friday, February 28th at 10:00 a.m. at NJPAC.org or 888.GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722) or by visiting the NJPAC Box Office.





