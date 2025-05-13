Hot 97 SUMMER JAM Comes to Prudential Center In June

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



HOT 97, New York's #1 station for Hip Hop, is again turning up the heat with Summer Jam 2025, the ultimate one-night-only celebration of the culture. Produced by The Black Promoters Collective and part of the Prudential North to Shore Festival, the biggest names in Hip Hop will take the stage on Friday, June 20, 2025 at 8:00 p.m., live from Prudential Center located at 25 Lafayette Street in Newark, NJ.

As the largest Hip Hop concert in the U.S., Summer Jam is more than just a show — it's a movement. This year's stacked lineup is led by chart-topping stars A Boogie, Gunna, GloRilla, Muni Long, Asake, Ayra Starr, Ja Rule and Friends A Tribute to Irv Gotti with must-see performances from Kash Doll, Bobby Konders & Jabba ft. Masicka, Jim Jones & Friends, Cash Cobain, 41 (Kyle Rich, Jenn Carter, Tata), and more.

Tickets on sale at Ticketmaster.com. The artist lineup is subject to change.

As HOT 97 continues to shape the sound of Hip Hop, Summer Jam 2025 honors its roots while pushing the culture forward. Get ready for surprises, special guests, and unforgettable moments.

About HOT 97 Summer Jam

HOT 97's Summer Jam is the largest live Hip Hop music & culture celebration in America, taking over New York with some of the biggest names in Hip Hop on one stage! Many consider it the most iconic Hip Hop show in the world, and it's BACK for its 31st year as THE platform for Hip Hop's biggest superstars. For more information go to: www.hot97.com

Comments

