Horizon Foundation Sounds of The City Presents Hip Hop Icon RAKIM on Thursday, July 22, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. Join in for a free outdoor concert with hip hop icon & revolutionary emcee Rakim, with a special opening performance featuring NJPAC & Rutgers-Newark's City Verses project and NJPAC Arts Education.

Rakim first exploded onto the scene with the release of the iconic Eric B. is President with longtime DJ collaborator Eric B. The single raised the bar for future emcees and revolutionized the way rhymes are delivered to this day. Billboard, Rolling Stone and hip hop fans everywhere consider Rakim's Paid in Full to be "the greatest hip hop album of all time." Don't miss his special appearance at Horizon Foundations Sounds of the City.

About Horizon Foundations Sounds of the City

Our famous FREE outdoor concert series brings residents together every week in Chambers Plaza. It's a dance party with a festival atmosphere-and you're invited!



HORIZON FOUNDATION SOUNDS OF THE CITY 2021

All concerts take place on Thursdays from 6 to 8:30PM in Chambers Plaza, directly outside NJPAC's theaters.



JULY 22

Eric B. & Rakim



Golden age hip hop duo Eric B. & Rakim first exploded onto the scene with the release of the iconic "Eric B. is President" in 1986. Their classic album Paid in Full, full of funk- and soul-driven tracks, was named the greatest hip hop album of all time by MTV, and Eric B. & Rakim have been called "the most influential DJ/MC combo in contemporary pop music." After a decades-long split, the two reunited and returned to touring in 2017.



JULY 29

Syleena Johnson



Grammy-nominated R&B singer-songwriter Syleena Johnson, daughter of the legendary blues and soul singer Syl Johnson, combines classic soul and R&B style with a uniquely sultry voice. The Chicago-based songstress has collaborated with everyone from Kanye West and Common to Anthony Hamilton. Her 11th studio album, Woman, dropped in 2020.



AUGUST 5

Tony Vega



Born in the town of Salinas, Puerto Rico, salsa master Vegas grew up in New York City, where he began his musical career playing bongo in an all-children's band. He soon began singing as well as drumming and went on to perform alongside salsa stars Gilberto Santa Rosa, Eddie Palmieri and Tito Puente before striking out on his own, recording several hit albums including Yo me Quedo and Lo Mio es Amor.



AUGUST 12

Le'Andria Johnson



Grammy award-winning gospel singer-songwriterJohnson was the season three winner of the BET gospel singing competition show Sunday Best. Her first album, The Awakening of Le'Andria Johnson, led not only to her Grammy win for Best Gospel/Contemporary Christian Music Performance but to a career on the stage, a continuing ministry as a pastor, and an appearance on the hit Oxygen series Preachers of Atlanta.



AUGUST 19

Brass Against



A New York based collective of dozens of artists, led by Brad Hammonds, Brass Against is devoted to creating brass-forward political songs that inspire fans to action. Recreating hits by Tool, Soundgarden and Rage Against the Machine and more with a super-sized brass section and fiery vocals, Brass Against has redefined protest music, garnered a huge online fan base, and created a whole new sound for speaking truth to power.



AUGUST 26

Third World

The grand finale of the 2021 Sounds of the City season is an appearance by one of the longest-lived reggae bands of all time, Third World. Combining reggae with elements of R&B, funk, pop, rock, dancehall and rap, Third World's style has been described as "reggae-fusion." With nine Grammy nominations and a catalog of charted smash hits including "Now That We Found Love", "96 Degrees in the Shade'' and "Try Jah Love," the band has toured six continents,and performed with Bob Marley, Santana and Stevie Wonder, among many others.



NJPAC

One Center Street

Newark, New Jersey 07102

www.njpac.org