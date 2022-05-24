Horizon Foundation SOUNDS OF THE CITY 2022! All-Star Lineup Provides Soundtrack To Summer

The New Jersey Performing Arts Center has announced the Horizon Foundation Sounds of the City 2022 star-studded concert lineup. A roster of dynamic artists will perform under the stars every Thursday from July 14 to Aug. 25 during the 6 to 9 p.m. program. The events will also feature performances from NJPAC's Arts Education students, up and coming artists and celebrity guest D.J.'s.



The Horizon Foundation Sounds of the City concerts, staged on NJPAC's outdoor Chambers Plaza, have brought an array of musicians to Newark over the past 25 years that have entertained hundreds of thousands of music lovers from the greater Newark area. The series celebrates Newark's multi-cultural and diverse communities by presenting a fantastic night of talent presenting grooves and rhythms to unite those who work, live and play in the city and beyond.



This year, NJPAC presents live performances by Digital Underground, Brenda K. Starr, Treach from Naughty By Nature, Jon B, Milo Z and The Dazz Band. The weekly events commence on July 14 with WBGO-FM DJ Felix Hernandez's "Rhythm Revue Dance Party" and conclude on Aug. 25 with the legendary Dazz Band.



By attracting the greater Newark community to the season's most energetic dance concerts, The Horizon Foundation for New Jersey and NJPAC provide a prime opportunity for the public to both enjoy and promote the city's rapidly growing arts and entertainment district and discover a wonderful selection of local merchants and businesses.



"Sounds of the City is an extraordinary event where persons of every culture can unite in their common love of music -- under the stars and in a beautiful Newark setting," said Jonathan Pearson, Executive Director of The Horizon Foundation for New Jersey. "Horizon is proud to support programs and events that celebrate diversity through high-energy performances from a remarkable roster of renowned artists.

"We're pleased to partner with The Horizon Foundation of New Jersey once again," NJPAC's Executive Producer David Rodriguez said. Sounds of the City reflects an important part of NJPAC's mission - to ensure access to diverse programming - providing concerts and arts education programming free of charge. The top-notch artists performing reflect the diversity of programming found on our stages all season long while fostering togetherness and understanding among the communities of Newark and beyond. NJPAC couldn't be prouder to play a part in the impact and success of Horizon Foundation Sounds of the City.



The concert series also offers bites and beverages from popular food trucks featuring a variety of cuisines on the plaza and an open-air bar. NJPAC's famed restaurant, NICO Kitchen + Bar, will also be open during the concerts.



In the event of inclement weather, scheduling advisories may be found at njpac.org.

The Horizon Foundation Sounds of the City concert series at NJPAC is made possible by the generous support of the Horizon Foundation for New Jersey, RWJBarnabas Health and Mars Wrigley.



Thursday, July 14, 2022

FELIX HERNANDEZ' RHYTHM REVUE DANCE PARTY

WBGO DJ Felix Hernandez kicks off Horizon Foundation Sounds of the City with his famous Rhythm Revue Dance Party. He'll be spinning classic soul and old-school R&B, from James Brown to Aretha Franklin to Marvin Gaye and more. It's fun, it's free and most important of all-it's funky. So bring your family, your friends and your dancing shoes, and we'll see you at Chambers Plaza on July 14.



Thursday, July 21, 2022

DIGITAL UNDERGROUND

Hip hop group Digital Underground takes the stage at Horizon Foundation Sounds of the City. Money B and Chris Clarke aka Young Hump make up the multi-platinum, GRAMMY nominated duo, best known for hits like "The Humpty Dance," "Same Song," "Freaks of the Industry," "Kiss U Back," "Doowutchyalike," and "I Get Around" with 2Pac. We'll see you outside at Chambers Plaza for this free, fun hip hop party.



Thursday, July 28, 2022

BRENDA K. STARR

Brenda K. Starr brings her big band to Horizon Foundation Sounds of the City for a night of salsa. The GRAMMY nominee made a splash on the Latin pop charts with multiple Spanish language albums. You might also remember her 1980s hits, including the soulful pop ballad "I Still Believe" and the club/dance smash "What You See is What You Get." Get ready to salsa the night away at Chambers Plaza.



Thursday, August 4, 2022

TREACH FROM NAUGHTY BY NATURE

You down with O.P.P.? Horizon Foundation Sounds of the City welcomes Treach, the GRAMMY winning rapper and co-founder of hip hop trio Naughty by Nature. The NJ-founded group is best known for their top ten hit "O.P.P" as well as "Hip Hop Hooray," which introduced the world to "Hey! Ho! Hey! Ho!" Get ready to wave your hands in the air-and sing along, of course.



Thursday, August 11, 2022

JON B.

Platinum recording artist Jon B brings his smooth R&B vocals to Horizon Foundations Sounds of the City. The GRAMMY nominee's hits include "They Don't Know," "Someone to Love" featuring Babyface and "Are U Still Down" featuring 2pac. Bring someone you love for a night of music under the stars.



Thursday, August 18, 2022

MILO Z

Get funky with Milo Z at Horizon Foundations Sounds of the City. With blazing horns and tight grooves, this NYC band mixes rock, hip hop, R&B, jazz and funk into one unforgettable live show.



Thursday, August 25, 2022

DAZZ BAND

Don't miss the final show of 2022's Horizon Foundation Sounds of the City, starring Dazz Band. The GRAMMY winning hit-makers are best known for "Let It Whip," "Joystick," "Let It All Blow," and "Heartbeat." Move and groove to their electrifying blend of funk and R&B. One more dance party before the summer ends!

NJPAC

One Center Street

Newark, New Jersey 07102

www.njpac.org or 888.GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722)