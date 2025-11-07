HARVEY By Mary Chase to be Presented at Sussex County Community College

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Sussex County Community College Visual and Performing Arts Department will present the 1945 Pulitzer Prize-winning comedy, Harvey by Mary Chase, at the SCCC Performing Arts Center. Harvey is a play about Elwood P. Dowd, a perfect gentleman, who begins to introduce his Best Friend Harvey—a six-and-a-half-foot tall invisible rabbit—around town. Elwood's embarrassed sister, Veta Louise, and her daughter, Myrtle Mae, are determined to commit Elwood into a sanitarium. A comedy of errors then ensues.

Show dates and times for Harvey are Friday, November 7 at 7 p.m.; Saturday, November 8 at 2 p.m.; Friday, November 14 at 7 p.m.; Saturday, November 15 at 2 p.m.; and Saturday, November 15 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15 for general admission and $10 for seniors, students, and U.S. Military and can be purchased now.

Professor Allison Ognibene directed Harvey, while Professor Richard Lear was the dramaturg. Set design was created by SCCC alumnus Caitlin Scarpa and built by Professor Jason Petecca and Walter Stanek, along with SCCC theater technology interns Samara Pruden and Alyssa Zemietra. Professor Camille Fuller designed the costumes, while Professor Michele Tagliabue handled properties. Professor Tim O'Connor and his live audio class will be running the sound for the upcoming production.

The production team includes Care Granholm, Stage Manager; Emma Muth, Assistant Director; Logan Daingerfield, Assistant Stage Manager; Megan Peck, Properties Assistant; Monica Salazar, Live Sound Assistant; and Shane Crane, Build Crew.

The cast includes the following SCCC students: Jason Cahill as Elwood P. Dowd; Nadia Cameron as Veta Louise Simmons; Lydia Rivera as Myrtle Mae Simmons; Tara McAdams as Mrs. Ethel Chauvenet; alumnus Blair Lanza as Miss Johnson; Forest Winegar as Mrs. Ethel Chauvenet; Antonella Ferrari as Ruth Kelly, RN; Fenrir Lewin as Judge Omar Gaffney; Cesar Arana as Duane Wilson; Michael "Max" Cagno as EJ Lofgren; Jude Cerasoli as EJ Lofgren; Danielle DiBattista as Mrs. Betty Chumley; Thomas Russo as Dr. Lyman Sanderson, M.D.; and Charlie Hudson as Dr. William R. Chumley, M.D.

Inspired by the fall production of Harvey, a compelling showcase of student oil paintings explores the unseen and what is deeply felt. In Seeing the Invisible, students present expressive grisaille works—painted solely in black and white—reflecting themes of nonconformity, individualism, imagination, kindness, and acceptance. Both October 28 events are free and open to the public.