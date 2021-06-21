HAMLET and AS YOU LIKE IT Announced for Shakespeare in the Park Bergen County 2021

Black Box Performing Arts Center, in partnership with Bergen County, has announced free outdoor professional performances of Shakespeare's Hamlet and As You Like It this summer, exclusively at the Overpeck Park Amphitheater!

This will be the fourth year of free summer Shakespeare in Bergen County, brought to you by Black Box PAC, the intimate 501c3 non profit theater/performing arts school combo located on Palisade Avenue in downtown Englewood. Performances of Hamlet and As You Like It are free to attend, but audiences should bring their own chairs or blankets.

Black Box PAC adds a twist to their takes on Shakespeare, making the classic stories more accessible:

HAMLET

Surf's up in the classic revenge tragedy! The sun might be out, the waves might be strong, but there is a dark cloud surrounding the surfer prince as he grapples with the recent death of his father. Can he stay balanced on his board and avenge the Surf King's murder?

AS YOU LIKE IT

How do YOU like it? Uptight suburbia got you down? Escape the court and find freedom in the Forest of Arden! Shakespeare's famous heroine finds liberty in banishment and Hippies in the woods in this fun romantic comedy with a psychedelic twist.

All the world's a stage... but the best stage of all is Bergen County's Overpeck Park Amphitheater, located at 100 Challenger Road in Ridgefield Park, New Jersey!

Friday July 23 @ 8pm Hamlet

Saturday July 24 @ 8pm As You Like It

Sunday July 25 @ 8pm Hamlet

Friday July 30 @ 8pm As You Like It

Saturday July 31 @ 8pm Hamlet

Sunday August 1 @ 8pm As You Like It

Thursday August 5 @ 8pm As You Like It

Friday August 6 @ 8pm Hamlet

Saturday August 7 @ 8pm As You Like It

Sunday August 8 @ 8pm Hamlet

Thursday August 12 @ 8pm Hamlet

Friday August 13 @ 8pm As You Like It

Saturday August 14 @ 8pm Hamlet

Sunday August 15 @ 8pm As You Like It

Thursday August 19 @ 8pm As You Like It

Friday August 20 @ 8pm Hamlet

Sunday August 22 @ 8pm As You Like It

Thursday August 26 @ 8pm Hamlet

Friday August 27 @ 8pm As You Like It

Saturday August 28 @ 8pm Hamlet

Sunday August 29 @ 8pm As You Like It

Shows are free to the public, thanks to the support of our generous corporate and organizational sponsors: The Bristal Assisted Living; Cross River Bank; Davis, Saperstein & Salomon; The Puffin Foundation; Bauer Printing Co.; and Michael J. Pessolano of Friedberg Realtors.

Want to see your company name among the list of arts and culture supporters in Northern, NJ? Please email BlackBoxPAC@gmail.com for more information about sponsorship benefits and showbill advertisements!

For further information, please call (201) 569-2070, email blackboxpac@gmail.com, check us out on FB @blackboxpac, or visit www.blackboxpac.com.