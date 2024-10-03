Gateway Playhouse Announces New Executive Director

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Gateway Playhouse has announced Alice Woods, a Certified Fund Raising Executive (CFRE), as its new executive director, effective immediately. Woods takes over the role of executive director from Keith Cooper, who recently retired.

Woods, an Ocean City resident, has spent more than 20 years in nonprofit management within the healthcare, higher-education and arts-and-culture sectors throughout New Jersey and Philadelphia, bringing vision, strategy and development to organizations serving children, women, families, and seniors.

“We are ecstatic to have Alice Woods on board as our new executive director,” said Katie Calvi, Gateway board president. “Her vast nonprofit experience and keen fundraising skills are sure to help Gateway Playhouse propel forward.”

This year marked the first time in Gateway history (since reopening in 2017) that all mainstage productions were chosen and produced by Gateway. Woods, a graduate of Atlantic Cape Community College and Stockton University, with degrees in social work and psychology, respectively, plans to utilize her varied nonprofit experience at Gateway Playhouse to focus on audience growth and accessibility for the foreseeable future.

“Aside from day-to-day operations, my primary goals are to take Gateway Playhouse’s finances to the next level by developing a robust and strategic fundraising plan, as well as grow and elevate our programming,” Woods said. “At the Gateway we always say that ‘there is a role for everyone’—and I really want to bring that sentiment to fruition by increasing our theater’s accessibility to everyone in our community.”

Woods is a lifelong supporter and lover of the arts who understands that theater can bring communities together, help people overcome barriers, be transformative and transcendent, and benefit personal and professional growth through the development of self-expression.

“Theater can entertain, of course,” Woods said. “But it can also be a light in a dark world. It gives hope and joy when people need those most.” Gateway Playhouse is located at 738 Bay Ave. in Somers Point, New Jersey.

Go to GatewayByTheBay.org. About Gateway Playhouse: Since its reopening in 2017, Gateway Playhouse, a 501-(c)3 nonprofit, has provided quality and affordable year-round entertainment to residents and visitors alike, as well as offered educational opportunities to grammar and high school students, in the hopes of creating future generations of actors, directors and audiences.

Aside from an annual mainstage season, the Gateway also produces a variety of comedy and cabaret shows throughout the year.

