Fundraiser Performance Announced ToÂ BenefitÂ New Jersey Repertory Company

New Jersey Repertory Company, located at 179 Broadway in Long Branch, is thrilled to present two special fundraising benefits: Saturday, June 8 at 3pm and 8:00 performances of The Vegan and the Barbarian starring Jill Eikenberry and Michael Tucker, with musical direction by Jimmy Horan, and on Sunday, June 9 at 1pm an Intimate Cocktail Brunch with the Tuckers.

The Vegan and the Barbarian is a compilation of stories written by actor/playwright, Michael Tucker, based on his and Ms. Eikenberry's life. This very personal journey of memories is sprinkled with music, humor, and lots of fun food-filled references (a passion of Mr. Tucker's). The performances will include readings of The Yellow Roadster (a coming of age story), Monday Nights (a story about their early years in NYC and their wedding), The Vegan and the Barbarian (about olive picking in Italy), Ireland (about a major crisis in their lives) and L.A. (a story about their time as TV stars). It's an event filled with love and laughter which will be followed by a lobby reception sponsored by the Mix Lounge and Food Bar.

On June 9, there will be a special cocktail brunch with Michael and Jill at 2nd Flr. Restaurant, located at 71A Brighton Avenue in Long Branch. In an intimate setting in line with NJ Rep, this combination of metropolitan-inspired food and sophisticated 1960s NYC apartment decor is a culinary treat. A one flight walk-up to a magical world, open only to those attending this very special "brunch style" cocktail party created by Chef Sam Nativo Jr. Seating is extremely limited.

Tickets for the performances on June 8 are $150 and can be purchased online at njrep.org or by calling 732-229-3166.



Tickets to the Special Cocktail Brunch with Michael and Jill are $250 and can be purchased online at njrep.org or by calling 732-229-3166.

Donations are tax-deductible to the full extent allowed by law, and all proceeds from both events will go directly to NJ Rep. For those unable to attend either event but who would like to make a contribution, please call 732-229-3166, visit www.njrep.org, or send donations to New Jersey Repertory Company, 179 Broadway, Long Branch, NJ 07740.





