Florence La Rue & The 5th Dimension to Perform at Long Beach Island St. Jude Fundraiser Event

Music's Live Music Heals will present "An Exciting Evening of Empathy," benefiting St. Jude Children's Research Hospital with an exceptional guest performance by Florence La Rue & The 5th Dimension. The multi-platinum group 5th Dimension dominated the music and television scene in the '60s and 70's with their top music hits "Aquarius - Let The Sun Shine In," "Up-Up & Away," "One Less Bell to Answer," and so much more.

The St. Jude fundraiser event will be held on Wednesday, June 30, from 5:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. at Hotel LBI in Ship Bottom located at 350 W 8th Street, Ship Bottom, New Jersey. Tickets can be purchased by visiting the St.Jude Website or Eventbrite

The COVID protocol-friendly red-carpet event will include gourmet appetizers, craft cocktails, dessert, as well as silent and live auction items. In addition to Florence LaRue and the 5th Dimension, entertainment will feature concert pianist Ryan Shookman, cellist Katie Chambers, and various live acts performed by local musicians.

Florence La Rue has graciously donated one of her classic costumes for auction, which includes a certificate of authenticity signed by La Rue. Guest will have the opportunity to bid on additional auction items donated by Lady Gaga, Genesis, Dion, Blondie, Patti LaBelle and other notable entertainers.

Thanks to community support through fundraising events such as this, families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing, or food because, as the group says, all a family should have to worry about is helping their child live.

Music is a character-based media outlet celebrating pop-culture appreciation within the worlds of music and the arts. The organization's message is, "The power of the arts can change your outlook and heal the soul."

Musicat's empathy branch, Live Music Heals, works alongside selected charities to raise funds for compassionate causes that align with the Musical mission of healing youth. Music has collaborated with Phil and Orianne Collins' Little Dreams Foundation and the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, for which they have helped raise over $67,000.

"Live music and other performative mediums can induce positive, optimistic feelings that are scientifically proven to promote healing and well-being. It can change lives," said Sage Christensen, founder of Musical. "Through our upcoming even

Long Beach Island St. Jude Fundraiser Event With Special Performance By

DETAILS:

FLORENCE LA RUE & THE 5TH DIMENSION

"Aquarius - Let The Sun Shine In," "Up-Up & Away," & "One Less Bell to Answer"

Wednesday, June 30, 2021

Hotel LBI in Ship Bottom

350 W. 8th. Street

Ship Bottom, New Jersey

5:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Tickets: $275.00

St.Jude Website

or

Eventbrite