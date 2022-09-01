Fall Opportunities Abound For Area Youth At Centenary Stage Company

The deadline to apply for the 2022 Fall Session of Centenary Stage Company's Young Performer's Workshop is September 9 and the program will run from September 10 through December 18. The Young Performer's Workshop provides a multitude of performing arts training for youth ages 8-18. Each session culminates with a Festival of Shows performed by the students and enrolled students have the opportunity to be cast in CSC's Annual Holiday Spectacular production alongside union and non-union actors, Centenary University theatre majors, and other professional entertainers from the Tri-State area. New applicants must complete an interview with the director of the program, Michael Blevins, before registering. The price for the first student is $425.00, a second student is $395.00, and a third student is $300.00. For more information, or to schedule your interview, call the Centenary Stage Company box office at (908) 979-0900 or visit Centenary Stage Company online at centenarystageco.org

The Young Performer's Workshop is a 15-week intensive musical theatre program designed to teach kids ages 8-18. This is a hands-on program designed to meet the needs of beginning, intermediate, and advanced performers interested in working in theatre. Throughout the fall session, students have the opportunity to learn about multiple facets of theatre arts from acting, singing and dancing, to stage management, props, and costuming. Each session concludes with a weekend Festival of Shows.

Potential shows that are being considered younger performers this session include Descendants, Aladdin, Frozen, and Seussical: the Musical. Shows under consideration for Junior/Senior high performers include Godspell, The Apple Tree, Shrek the Musical, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, Into the Woods, and Day in Hollywood/Night in Ukraine. While these shows are being considered, there is no guarantee that the Young Performers Workshop will perform these selections.

Enrolled students will also have the opportunity to be cast in CSC's 2022 mainstage Holiday Spectacular, Cinderella, although casting is not guaranteed. Previously, YPW students have been seen in CSC Holiday productions of Newsies, Annie, Mary Poppins, Peter Pan, and The Christmas Carol.

Centenary Stage Company's Young Performers Workshop is directed by Broadway, movie, and television alumnus Michael Blevins. Broadway credits include Bring Back Birdie, Neil Simon's Little Me, and Tap Dance Kid in which he created the role "Winslow". Regional Theatre credits include Love Letters with Constance Schulman, Cabaret with Beth Leavel, and Drumwright with John Cullman. Film roles include Zelig, Chaplin, and A Chorus Line. For the past two years Michael has served as a Master Teacher in Acting and Tap Dance for the Verdon Fosse Legacy Professional Training Program in New York. He has worked and performed with many Tony and Oscar winning artists including Sir Richard Attenborough, Bebe Neuwirth, Joe Layton, Chita Rivera, Woody Allen, Vivian Matalon, Peter Gennaro, Diane Lane, Danny Daniels, Bob Fosse, Michael Douglas, Donald O'Connor, Victor Gaerber, Andy Griffith, Brooke Shields, Savion Glover, Charlotte D'Ambois, James Coco, Jane Krakowski, and Robert Downey Jr. Blevins was also featured on Good Morning America for ABC-TV and on the covers of Dance Magazine and USA Today.

The deadline to register is September 9 and the course will run September 10 through December 18. Those interested in joining the program must call the Centenary Stage Company box office at (908) 979-0900 or email boxoffice@centenarystagecol.org to schedule an interview with the director of the program, Michael Blevins.

