Essex County Declares ‘Montclair Theater Day’ Ahead of Vanguard Theater Festival

The Essex County Board of Commissioners has officially declared the second Saturday in July as Montclair Theater Day, honoring the debut of the Montclair Theater Festival and the ongoing contributions of Vanguard Theater Company. The Township of Montclair officially proclaimed the second Saturday of July as Montclair Theater Day on Tuesday, June 24, 2025.

The Montclair Theater Festival: Once Upon a Stage marks a new addition to the town’s thriving arts calendar, offering a day of free, family-friendly performances and programming designed to engage the entire community. Presented by Vanguard Theater and supported by the Essex County Board of Commissioners, the event will run from 1–6PM and feature two mainstage productions: Shrek the Musical and a magical outdoor staging of A Midsummer Night’s Dream.

In its proclamation, the Board praised Vanguard Theater’s commitment to building “a more inclusive, equitable, and engaged arts ecosystem” through its DREAM values—Diversity, Reciprocity, Education, Activism, and Mentorship.

"We envision the Montclair Theater Festival as a place where everyone belongs — where professional artists, emerging talent, and community members come together to share in the joy of creativity,” said Janeece Freeman Clark, Producing Artistic Director of Vanguard Theater Company. “It's about celebrating the arts, activating our beautiful public spaces, and creating memories that reflect the vibrant diversity of Montclair."

The festival will take place in Montclair’s historic Fourth Ward at Glenfield Park, furthering Vanguard’s mission of uplifting community through accessible and intentional programming. In addition to live performances, attendees can expect food vendors, local art, and family activities throughout the afternoon.

The Montclair Theater Festival is presented in partnership with community sponsors and supporters including Paper Mill Playhouse, Montclair Cooperative School, and Park Street Automotive Inc.

Admission is free. For more information and the full event lineup, visit vanguardtheatercompany.org/montclair-theater-festival or follow @vtcnj on social media.

Montclair Theater Festival: Once Upon a Stage

Saturday, July 12, 2025

1PM–6PM

Glenfield Park, Montclair, NJ

Free Admission