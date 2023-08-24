Enjoy Bebop And Boogie At The Inaugural Middlesex County Roaring 20s Jazz Party

Come to the East Jersey Old Town Village on September 23 from 11 am to 5 pm for Middlesex County's Roaring 20s Jazz Party!

Catch the world-renowned Michael Arenella and his Dreamland Orchestra for an unforgettable jazz extravaganza. This event will also feature food, beverages, vintage cars, dance lessons from The Canarsie Wobblers, and much more! This free event is open to the media and public.

Admission and parking are free. A free shuttle from New Brunswick Train Station will also be available. Attendees are advised to bring their own blanket and chair.

Taking place Saturday, September 23, 11 am to 5 pm at East Jersey Old Town Village, 1050 River Road| Piscataway, NJ 08854.

In partnership with REPLENISH and in honor of Hunger Action Awareness Month, the event will also be collecting nutritious food for residents in need. If you would like to help, please bring a non-perishable food item when attending the County's Roaring 20s Jazz Party.

For more details and updates, visit Click Here.