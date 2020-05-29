East Lynne Theater Company Presents TALES OF THE VICTORIANS

Although ELTC can't present its usual large summer productions, it will be producing live, for very select audiences.

It's ELTC's 31st Season of "Tales of the Victorians," and although the company can't offer guests a cup of tea and homemade treats like they usually do when "Tales" is performed at local B&Bs and shops, the theater's actors and friends are still reading stories by famous American authors. This year, "Tales" will be outside in the backyard of a home in West Cape May, weather permitting, every Thursday from 4:00 PM - 4:45 PM, from June 18 - August 13. Reservations are required and may be made by calling the theater at 609-884-5898 or e-mailing eastlynneco@aol.com. Only 10 people are allowed per "Tale." The cost is a minimum donation of $5.00 per person, paid with cash, at the door. As usual, ages 12 and under are free. If "young'uns" are coming, let ELTC know, and "Tales" for ALL ages will be read.

Until further notice, ELTC is making the following requests for everyone's safety: please wear a mask, and sit where socially-distance seats have been cleaned and placed. We'll not be serving drinks and food, but you may bring a beverage. No restroom facilities will be available.

Not in Cape May? ETC is offering "Tales of the Victorians at Home." On April 30, the company launched its first "Tale," and has continued to offer one every Thursday on ELTC's YouTube Channel. Performers so far are James Rana, Lee O'Connor, Emma Palzere-Rae, and Gayle Stahlhuth, reading stories by Poe, Service, Stowe, and Glaspell. ELTC's video of Rana, O'Connor, and Stahlhuth reading from Susan Glaspell's "Trifles" was recently featured on Broadwayworld.com.

To learn more about ELTC's "Tales of the Victorians," stories, performers, and where to find the videos, visit https://www.eastlynnetheater.org/tales-of-the-victorians.html. Check ELTC's website, www.eastlynnetheater.org, for updates on streaming productions in July and August, and the 40th Anniversary Mainstage Season.

