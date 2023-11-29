Disney's THE LITTLE MERMAID Opens at Centenary Stage Company

Centenary Stage Company continues their run of Disney’s The Little Mermaid. Performances will continue to run November 29 – December 10 in the Sitnik Theatre of the Lackland Performing Arts Center of the Centenary University campus at 715 Grand Avenue, Hackettstown, NJ. Tickets range from $25.00 - $30.00 for adults with discounts available for students, and children under 12 for select performances. For more information, or to purchase tickets, visit Click Here or call the Centenary Stage Company box office at (908) 979-0900

Centenary Stage Company’s production has 12 more performances left of the run which includes a special matinee on Tuesday, December 5th at 10:00 am for school groups as a field trip opportunity.

Families also have the opportunity to register for “Mermaid Memories” and have their child(ren) take photos with members of the cast, including Ariel following the 2:00 PM matinee on Saturday December 2nd. Photos are $10.00 for individual children and $25.00 for groups of 3-6. Photos will be sent digitally for families to print at home. Registration to sign up for photos will be done at intermission and following the performance and can be made in advance by calling the CSC box office.

The production serves as CSC’s “Holiday Spectacular”; a family-friendly show fit for sharing with the whole family during the Holiday season (Please note that CSC productions do still have an age requirement of 5 or older). Disney’s the Little Mermaid follows the journey of Ariel, a young mermaid with an unquenchable thirst for exploration and her quest to find true love, and where she truly belongs; in the sea she’s always known or the mysterious land of the world above. Based on one of Hans Christian Andersen's stories and the Disney animated film, Disney's The Little Mermaid is a love story appropriate for all ages. The production features music by eight-time Academy Award winner, Alan Menken, lyrics by Howard Ashman and Glenn Slater and a book by Doug Wright.

The production features all of the songs from the Disney film and more, including “Under the Sea”, “Kiss the Girl”, and “Part of Your World” all performed by a cast made up of industry professionals, Centenary University Students, and local actors from the community.

Performance dates and times for Disney’s The Little Mermaid are Thursdays, November 30 and December 7 at 7:30 pm; Fridays, November 24 and December 1 and 8 at 8:00 pm; Saturdays, November 25 and December 2 and 9 at 8:00 pm; and Sundays, November 26 and December 3 and 10 at 2:00 pm; with special additional matinee performances at 2:00 pm on Friday November 24, Wednesday November 29, Saturday December 2, and Wednesday December 6. Tickets range from $25.00 - $30.00 for adults with discounts available for seniors, students, and children under 12 for select performances and Thursday evening performances. The preview matinee performance of Disney’s The Little Mermaid on November 24 will also feature a special offer for Hackettstown Residents with proof of address.

Disney’s The Little Mermaid is based on the Hans Christian Andersen story and the Disney film that was produced by Howard Ashman & John Musker and written & directed by John Musker & Ron Clements. Originally Produced by Disney Theatrical Productions. Disney's The Little Mermaid is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI. www.mtishows.com

For more information, visit Click Here or call the Centenary Stage Company box office at (908) 979-0900. The Centenary Stage Company box office is open Monday through Friday from 1:00-5:00 pm and two hours prior to performances. The box office is located in the Lackland Performing Arts Center on the campus of Centenary University at 715 Grand Ave. Hackettstown, NJ. Centenary Stage Company can also be found across social media platforms; Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, and Twitter. Like and follow to receive the latest in CSC news and special offers.

The 2023-24 Season of Performing Arts events at the Centenary Stage Company is made possible through the generous support of the NJ State Council on the Arts, the Shubert Foundation, the Blanche and Irving Laurie Foundation, the Sandra Kupperman Foundation, the John and Margaret Post Foundation, The New Jersey Theatre Alliance, the CSC corporate sponsors, including Platinum Season Sponsor the House of the Good Shepherd, Silver Sponsors, Heath Village, Visions Federal Credit Union, Explore Warren, and Fulton Bank, and Centenary Stage Company members and supporters.