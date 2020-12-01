December Events Announced At Black Box Performing Arts Center

Hot on the heels of a successful, reduced-capacity run of Edward Albee's Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf, the performing artists of Englewood, NJ's Black Box Performing Arts Center are offering an eclectic array of live entertainment between December 5 and 23, with details, tickets, and safety/health protocol information available anytime at www.blackboxpac.com!

Saturday, December 5th at 7PM and Sunday, December 6th at 3:30 & 7PM:BROADWAY HITS BERGEN!: A revue of hit musical theatre songs!

Thursday, December 10th, Friday December 11th, and Wednesday, December 16th at 5PM:METAMORPHIC ENTERTAINMENT & OPEN BOOK presents 'A CONFUSED HANUKKAH', based on the book by Jon Koons - a special appearance from Off-Broadway in residence at the BBPAC!

Saturday, December 12th at 7:30PM:L'CHAIM/TO LIFE feat. ILANA SCHIMMEL and Friends - a special Hanukkah Cabaret celebrating music, art, and life!

Saturday, December 12th at 9:30PM:OPEN MIC feat. Drunk Santa - the first COVID-19 return of the variety show, with mask-wearing and pre-registration required due to current health protocols!

Thursday, December 17th - Sunday, December 20th:Charles Dickens' XXXMAS CAROL, a new version of the classic morality tale for mature audiences only - performance schedule and tickets TBD!

Finally, look out in front of the theater for a number of LIVE readings of Dickens' classic A CHRISTMAS CAROL as well as special appearances by Santa himself - with socially distanced picture opps for the kids!

Currently, BBPAC seats only 18 audience members per performance, masks are required at all times, groups of seats are distanced, and there is no eating or drinking within the performance venue. COVID screening forms are available online or at the theater, and must be filled out along with a routine temperature check for admittance. Advance purchases are, therefore, strongly encouraged. Box office: (201) 569-2070 or email blackboxpac@gmail.com.

