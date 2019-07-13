Dan Levinson's HOT NIGHTS IN HARLEM Comes to The Bickford Theatre

Come and dine with us before the show with our new Pre-Performance Boxed Dinners.

Get a gourmet boxed dinner with a unique flair created by Chef Andrew Pantano of Culinary Creations. Dine in the Museum's elegant Court or North Gallery, or enjoy dining al fresco on the grounds! Choose from:

Honey citrus poached Wild salmon with smashed green bean salad ($25)

Chicken walnut and grape salad croissant with heirloom tomato salad ($20)

Rainbow vegetable shirataki bowl with peanut lime sauce (vegetarian) ($20) Orders can be placed up to 4 days in advance of the concert and picked up between 6:00PM - 7:00PM on the day of the event. Beverages will be available for purchase on-site.

On-line ticket sales end two hours prior to a performance. At that time, please call the Box Office for tickets at 973.971.3706. Order a Boxed Dinner for this evening.

Dan Levinson's Hot Harlem Nights

Summer JazzFest at The Morris Museum Thursday, July 18th at 7:30 pm Tickets: 973 971 3706 Museum Members: $18, Non-Members: $20 For More Information visit: http://morrismuseum.org/jazz