Dan Levinson's HOT NIGHTS IN HARLEM Comes to The Bickford Theatre
Dan Levinson's Hot Nights in Harlem, part of Summer JazzFest at the Bickford Theatre is a dazzling Musical Journey to the epicenter of Jazz in the 1920s and '30s with Dan Levinson's Gotham SophistiCats: Molly Ryan, Jeff Barnhart, Mike Davis, Jim Fryer, Rob Adkins, Kevin Dorn and special guest Dandy Wellington. Featuring the rompin', stompin' music of Fats Waller, Duke Ellington, Ethel Waters, Cab Calloway, Louis Armstrong, Bill "Bojangles" Robinson, and others. Take the "A" Train uptown, step into the Savoy Ballroom, cut a rug with the Lindy Hoppers, then head on over to a rent party and watch the dawn break through. Or you can just sit there, tap your toes and listen to all the good sounds.
Come and dine with us before the show with our new Pre-Performance Boxed Dinners.
Get a gourmet boxed dinner with a unique flair created by Chef Andrew Pantano of Culinary Creations. Dine in the Museum's elegant Court or North Gallery, or enjoy dining al fresco on the grounds! Choose from:
- Honey citrus poached Wild salmon with smashed green bean salad ($25)
- Chicken walnut and grape salad croissant with heirloom tomato salad ($20)
- Rainbow vegetable shirataki bowl with peanut lime sauce (vegetarian) ($20) Orders can be placed up to 4 days in advance of the concert and picked up between 6:00PM - 7:00PM on the day of the event. Beverages will be available for purchase on-site.
On-line ticket sales end two hours prior to a performance. At that time, please call the Box Office for tickets at 973.971.3706. Order a Boxed Dinner for this evening.
Summer JazzFest at The Morris Museum Thursday, July 18th at 7:30 pm Tickets: 973 971 3706 Museum Members: $18, Non-Members: $20 For More Information visit: http://morrismuseum.org/jazz