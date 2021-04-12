DRAGONS IN THE CREASE Returns to The Theater Project

Dragons in the Crease, a play which premiered in New York Theater Festival's Summerfest, is returning to The Theater Project (TheTheaterProject.org) for three live streaming presentations, April 29-May 1.

Each of the streaming performances by The Theater Project-a leading incubator for rising talent and a showcase for New Jersey artists-begins at 7:30 p.m. A live discussion with playwright Joseph Vitale will follow the May 1 performance.

Based on a real event, the play concerns a college student with a severe stutter who has been asked by his professor not to speak in class but instead write his questions down. Because of the media coverage that ensues, the incident becomes a national news story, changing both their lives forever.

Dragons in the Crease playwright Vitale is one of The Theater Project's most prominent playwrights and founder and executive producer of the company's THINK FAST one-act play fest, a program he developed to expand opportunities for other playwrights. He recently received a prestigious New Jersey Individual Artist Fellowship for 2021, one of only 12 recipients of the competitive honor.

A member of The Theater Project's playwrights' workshop and a semi-finalist for the 2012 Eugene O'Neill Theater/National Playwrights Conference, Vitale is the author of a dozen full-length plays, including, Murrow, a one-man show about the life of Edward R. Murrow which premiered at The Theater Project and was later performed Off-Off Broadway in 2016 at The Phoenix Theatre Ensemble. His one-act, The Monster Under the Bed, was voted "Best Play" at both the 2018 St. Paul (IN) Theater Festival and the 2019 One-Act Jamboree at the Rhino Theater, Pompton Lakes, NJ.

"We are thrilled to have Joseph Vitale's thought-provoking Dragons in the Crease back," said Mark Spina, The Theater Project's artist director who directed the play. "Ten years ago he joined our workshop, and everyone has benefitted from his guidance and experience. It's a pleasure and privilege to watch his work develop. We couldn't be prouder of his accomplishments and look forward to another run of unforgettable performances of Dragons."

Tickets are $15 and can be purchased by visiting The Theater Project Presents: DRAGONS IN THE CREASE. Purchasers will receive a link one hour before the performance.

For further information, visit TheTheaterProject.org or phone the Union Township box office, 908.809.8865.