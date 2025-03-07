DEAR EVAN HANSEN Comes To State Theatre New Jersey

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



State Theatre New Jersey will present the North American tour of the Tony® and Grammy®-winning Best Musical sensation, Dear Evan Hansen for five performances on Friday, March 28 at 8pm; Saturday, March 29 at 2pm and 8pm; and Sunday, March 30 at 2pm and 6:30pm. Tickets range from $50-$110.

The cast includes Michael Fabisch as the title role Evan Hansen, Hatty Ryan King as Zoe Murphy, Bre Cade as Heidi Hansen, Caitlin Sams as Cynthia Murphy, Alex Pharo as Connor Murphy, Jeff Brooks as Larry Murphy, Gabriel Vernon Nunag as Jared Kleinman, and Makena Jackson as Alana Beck. The cast also includes understudies Michael Perez (Evan alternate), Monica Blume, Julianna Braga, Blake Ehrlichman, Jenna Kantor, and Jared Svoboda.

Dear Evan Hansen is the first musical to take a groundbreaking look—from the point of view of both the parents and young people—at our complex, interconnected, and social media-filled lives.

Evan Hansen is a high school student who always feels like he’s on the outside looking in. Evan finally gets what so many of us are searching for—the chance to finally fit in. What follows is a poignant, funny, and powerful musical about how even though it can be hard, we can find each other—and ourselves—along the way.

Including some of the most iconic musical theatre songs from the last decade, including “You Will Be Found,” “Waving Through A Window,” and “For Forever,” Dear Evan Hansen features an uplifting score by the Emmy ®, Tony ®, Grammy®, and Oscar®-winning team behind The Greatest Showman, La La Land, and Only Murders in the Building, Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, and a book by Tony® Award-winner Steven Levenson.

Dear Evan Hansen features scenic design by David Korins, projection design by Peter Nigrini, costume design by Emily Rebholz, lighting design by Japhy Weideman, and sound design by Nevin Steinberg. Music supervision, orchestrations and additional arrangements are by Alex Lacamoire. Ben Cohn is the Associate Music Supervisor. Vocal arrangements and additional arrangements are by Justin Paul. Direction restaging by Danny Sharron and Mark Myars. (Myars also restages choreography.) Original Broadway production directed by Michael Grief and choreographed by Danny Mefford. Casting is by Murnane Casting.

Dear Evan Hansen was originally produced on Broadway, North American Tour, Toronto, and London by Stacey Mindich. The Broadway production opened at the Music Box Theatre to rave reviews on December 4, 2016, won six 2017 Tony® Awards and ran through September 18, 2022. A record-breaking North American Tour launched in October 2018 and played over 100 cities before ending on July 2, 2023.

For tickets, more information, or group discounts, call State Theatre Guest Services at 732-246-SHOW (7469) or visit online at STNJ.org. State Theatre Guest Services, located at 15 Livingston Ave, New Brunswick NJ, is open by phone and email only, Tuesday through Friday from 11am to 5pm. For in-person purchases, Guest Services is open Tuesday through Friday from 12pm to 4:30pm. Additional ticket and transaction fees may apply.

