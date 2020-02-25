Constantine Maroulis Will Teach a Master Class in Wayne

On Sunday, March 29, Aspire Performing Arts Company will once again bring Broadway to the 'burbs, welcoming two-time Tony Award nominee Constantine Maroulis for a special Broadway Master Class!

The one-day Master Class is open to aspiring performers ages 12-21 and will focus on audition technique, including picking the right audition cut and getting the callback, as well as the whole field, from higher education to agents, branding, networking, social media, and more. Constantine's unique perspective as one of the great rock singer-actors and sought-after leading men working today is sure to inspire and help take participants to the next level as a performer. Students will receive valuable insight into the professional performance process, and learn the keys to a great audition, including selecting the right song, developing a character, and preparing an audition binder.

Constantine Maroulis is an accomplished actor, producer, singer, and songwriter best known for his Tony-nominated performance in Rock of Ages and his epic run as a finalist during the heyday of American Idol. He also received a Tony nomination for his work as producer on Broadway's revival of Deaf West's Spring Awakening. Constantine has been actively touring worldwide, contributing to projects that include Scott Bradlee's acclaimed Postmodern Jukebox, RockTopia, and Adler's Appetite featuring legendary Guns N Roses drummer Steven Adler. His new original album, Until I'm Wanted, will be released in early 2020. Constantine is a graduate of the Boston Conservatory at Berklee College of Music.

"I love working with young performers, and I fully support training at higher education" said Maroulis. "I know what it takes to get into the right program, and then how to apply what you learn to the industry on a whole. My diverse personal experience---from Boston Conservatory to American Idol to Broadway, and now touring with top-notch acts---gives me a unique perspective to share with those just starting out on their own unique roads to success."



"Since starting Aspire PAC in 2011, it has been my goal to not only provide local children and teens with the chance to participate in theatrical productions, but also to give them opportunities to work directly with Broadway professionals and gain a better understanding of the theater industry," said President and Artistic Director Lisa Beth Vettoso. "There is no substitute for exposure and access to the best talent, and we're thrilled to be able to provide that in this Master Class with Constantine Maroulis."

Date/Time: Sunday, March 29, 1:00PM to 5:00PM

Location: Our Lady of Consolation, 1799 Hamburg Turnpike, Wayne, NJ 07470

Ages: 12-21

Cost: $135 per student

Limited space is available. For more information and to register, visit Aspire PAC at www.aspirepac.com or call 201-220-4933.





