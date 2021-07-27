Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Constantine Maroulis Headlines FOREIGNERS JOURNEY at BergenPAC

Jul. 27, 2021  

New show on sale at bergenPAC: Foreigners Journey featuring Constantine Maroulis on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at 8 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, July 30, 2021 at 11 a.m. at www.ticketmaster.com or by calling bergenPAC's Box Office at (201) 227-1030.

Experience the rock ballads "Faithfully" & "Open Arms," along with rock classics "Cold As Ice," "Urgent," "Hot Blooded," "Feels Like The First Time," "Jukebox Hero," "Separate Ways," "Don't Stop Believin'," "Anyway You Want It" ... and so much more! All performed as the originals were, in their original key and pitch!

The music and energy of two legendary stadium rock bands comes together in one electrifying show!

Tickets available at: www.ticketmaster.com or Box Office (201) 227-1030.


