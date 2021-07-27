Constantine Maroulis Headlines FOREIGNERS JOURNEY at BergenPAC

New show on sale at bergenPAC: Foreigners Journey featuring Constantine Maroulis on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at 8 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, July 30, 2021 at 11 a.m. at www.ticketmaster.com or by calling bergenPAC's Box Office at (201) 227-1030.

Bringing together the incredible sounds of two of rocks greatest arena bands of the 80's - Foreigner & Journey.

Experience the rock ballads "Faithfully" & "Open Arms," along with rock classics "Cold As Ice," "Urgent," "Hot Blooded," "Feels Like The First Time," "Jukebox Hero," "Separate Ways," "Don't Stop Believin'," "Anyway You Want It" ... and so much more! All performed as the originals were, in their original key and pitch!

The music and energy of two legendary stadium rock bands comes together in one electrifying show!

