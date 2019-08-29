Comedian T.J. Miller To Perform At UCPAC, September 20

Union County Performing Arts Center presents comedian T.J. Miller at the Main Stage on Friday, September 20, 2019 at 8:00 p.m.

T.J. Miller is one of the most sought after comedians in the world; certainly the northern part of the western hemisphere. He has been working to make people laugh for over fifteen years and is driven by the mission statement that life is tragic, and the best thing he can do is provide an ephemeral escapism from that tragedy by doing comedy.

His specials T.J. Miller: No Real Reason and T.J. Miller: Meticulously Ridiculous are available to stream now. Miller's voice stars as Gene in the Emoji Movie, Fred in Disney's Academy award-winning feature, Big Hero 6, and Tuffnut in the Oscar-nominated films How To Train Your Dragon and How To Train Your Dragon 2.

Miller has been in over 25 major films, including Deadpool, Transformers 4, Cloverfield, She's Out of My League, Seeking a Friend for the End of the World, Rock of Ages, Get Him to the Greek, Search Party, The Goods: Live Hard, Sell Hard, and Goon: Last of the Enforcers.

The Union County Performing Arts Center's Main Stage is located at 1601 Irving Street in Rahway, NJ.

Tickets, starting at $29.00, can be purchased at www.ucpac.org/events, in person at the Box Office, or by calling 732.499.8226. The Box Office can be reached via email at boxoffice@ucpac.org.





