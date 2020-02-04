Comedian Ken Jeong Comes To NJPAC

Article Pixel Feb. 4, 2020  

New Jersey Performing Arts Center presents Ken Jeong on Friday, July 24, 2020 at 8:00 p.m.

Comedian Ken Jeong steals every scene he's in. He's brought his absurd humor to box office hits like The Hangover, Knocked Up, Step Brothers, Pineapple Express and Crazy Rich Asians. He's made a splash on TV, from his memorable performance as the erratic Señor Chang on Community to his starring role in Dr. Ken to the celebrity judges' table on The Masked Singer. Now, he returns to his standup roots following his Netflix special (You Complete Me, Ho) with this extra-special night of comedy at NJPAC.

Tickets to see Ken Jeong are On-Sale Friday, February 7th at 10:00 a.m. at NJPAC.org or 888.GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722) or by visiting the NJPAC Box Office.
