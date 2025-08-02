Classic American Tales Brings New Events to Cape May

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



From August 5 through August 14, Classic American Tales (CAT) will present three different events in two different Cape May locations: The historic Dormer House B&B and The Cape May Public Library.

On August 5 at 4:00 p.m., Gaye Stahlhuth is giving a free lecture on Women of the American Theater 1910-1930 at The Cape May Public Library, Maurine Dallas Watkins’ (1896-1969) Chicago was a hit on Broadway in 1926 before it was turned into a musical. Susan Glaspell (1876-1948) co-founded The Provincetown Players. Mary P. Burrill’s play dealt with the treatment of Black soldiers in World War I. Zona Gale’s (1874-1938) Broadway play premiered at Sing Sing Prison. ​This and more in 20 years!

At the historic Dormer House on Thursday, August 7 at 4:00 p.m., CAT presents Going West with Bret Harte's "A Yellow Dog" and "The Luck of Roaring Gulch," read by Frank Smith and Gayle Stahlhuth. One mining town has a dog, and another, a baby. Sometimes, the gold found by the miners, was in their own hearts. Smith and Stahlhuth have been performing tales on porches around Cape May for over 20 years. At one time, Frank portrayed Dr. Physick at the Physick Estate and for ten years, performed “The Ghosts of Christmas Past” on Cape May MAC trolleys. Stahlhuth, CAT’s founder, was the producing artistic director of East Lynne Theater Company for 23 years.

On Thursday, August 14 at The Dormer House, Stephanie Garrett presents Langston Hughes and Alice Childress. The focus on Hughes will be his comic character Jesse B. Semple, who appeared in Hughes’s columns in the “Chicago Defender” and the “New York Post” and later in book form and on the stage in an adaptation by Alice Childress. For Childress, it’s her book, Like One of the Family about a Black maid who works for white families in the 1950’s. Garrett has been performing on Cape May porches for over 20 years and onstage performed in Rain, Lost on the Natchez Trace, and Christmas in Black and White, all produced by Stahlhuth.

“Tales at The Dormer House” continue through October 16 every Thursday at 4:00 p.m., where guests are treated to lemonade and tasty treats while listening to stories by American authors. This B&B is located at 800 Columbia Avenue in Cape May, and performances are on the porch, weather permitting. Otherwise, they will be inside. Cost is only $12.00, cash at the door, and guests at The Dormer House and children ages 12 and under are free. Coming up later are works by Louisa May Alcott, Mary Wilkins Freeman, H. L. Menken, Zona Gale, and James Thurber. Reservations are made through CAT by calling 609-884-5898 or emailing ClassicAmericanTales@aol.com.

CAT is a nonprofit theater with the mission to “Tell America’s stories one tale at a time.” To learn about the full season of events which include performances at End of the Road Theater, visit https://www.ClassicAmericanTales.org.