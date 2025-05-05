Chris Pinnella 12-Piece Orchestra Sets Premiere At The Newtown Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Vocalist Chris Pinnella will return to The Newtown Theatre after his sold out Christmas show this past December. Once again Pinnella will be bringing along his 12-Piece Orchestra as they take the stage Saturday May 10th at 8:00pm with this all new evening of music.

Pinnella takes his concertgoers into the lyrics and music of some of the greatest classic rock and folk songs ever written. With genre bending interpretations, fusing together rock, pop, classical and jazz — all matched with Pinnella's stunning signature vocals.

From The Beatles, Springsteen, Tom Petty, & Tina Turner to Led Zeppelin, Neil Young, The Rolling Stones, Simon & Garfunkel, David Bowie, The Righteous Brothers, Leonard Cohen and so much more. “The setlist is composed of songs by artists and groups that I love and admire. Basically we've taken these songs, pulled them apart and put them back together again in a way that's both familiar and innovative,” Pinnella says.

The orchestra will be under the musical direction of Michael Gilch (Piano / Keyboards) with Paul Cuffari (Bass), Ryan Cullen (Drums), Ray Suhy (Lead Guitar), Jared Morris (Rhythm Guitar), Joe Gullace (Trumpet/Flugelhorn), Greg Grispart (Saxophone), Kate Goddard (Violin), Will Marshall (Viola), and Jenn Fantaccione (Cello).

Chris Pinnella plays The Newtown Theatre, 120 N. State Street, Newtown, PA on Saturday May 10th, 2025 at 8:00pm. Tickets are $37.00 and $32.00 for Members and are available in person at the Newtown Theatre Box Office, over the phone 215-968-3859 or Online at https://www.thenewtowntheatre.com/events/2025/10/pinnella.

