Chivalrous Crickets Bring Their Unique Sound To West Windsor Arts, July 9

West Windsor Arts will present the Chivalrous Crickets, an up-and-coming, Celtic-infused folk band, in concert at the arts center on Saturday, July 9, from 7 to 8:30 pm.

The music of the Chivalrous Crickets cannot be defined by a single genre but instead is a unique blend of Irish, English and American folk music. "We love to showcase local talent and bring people together to enjoy the arts in our community. The Crickets come from all over the country but found a home base in West Windsor during the pandemic," says Aylin Green, Executive Director of West Windsor Arts. "After they played at a house party not far from the arts center, the word got out fast - you've got to hear this group."

Established in 2018, the band is composed of several musicians with highly diverse musical backgrounds, ranging from traditional Celtic, English, Appalachian and popular to early medieval, Renaissance, Baroque and other classical music. Each member sings and plays a variety of instruments, from bass to bassoon, fiddle to lute, as well as writes original, contemporary music with deep roots in traditional and ancient sounds. The result is fresh, innovative and melodic.

Founding members and sisters Genevieve King and Fiona Gillespie grew up listening to and playing Irish music. "There is a fairly established Irish music scene in Bethlehem, Pa., where we grew up, and our parents played in a band there," says Fiona. Other members of the band, including Genevieve's husband (bass player Bradley King), grew up in various parts of the country and were influenced by a broad range of music from Bob Dylan, the Beatles and Tom Waits, to medieval and classical.

"We are a folk group that explores everything from early Baroque to classical to old-time American folk," says Fiona. "We bring elements of each style into our arrangements. We are musicians from all over the country who love to blend genres."

Five of the six Crickets will be performing at the arts center on July 9: Fiona Gillespie (vocals, whistle and flutes); Genevieve King (fiddle, vocals); Paul Morton (guitars, banjo, bouzouki, theorbo, vocals, harmonica); Ben Matus (pipes, bassoon, vocals); and Bradley King (bass, vocals). Following their performance, the audience will get the opportunity to learn more about their instruments and musical influences during a Q&A.

For more information, and to register for the show, please visit westwindsorarts.org/events . Learn more about the Chivalrous Crickets at www.chivalrouscrickets.com.

The West Windsor Arts Council (952 Alexander Road, Princeton Junction) offers art and cultural events, workshops, and classes for all ages and in all disciplines at the West Windsor Arts Center and in the community. For more information, call 609.716.1931 or visit westwindsorarts.org.