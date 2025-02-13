Cast and Creative Team Set For PURLIE at Hamilton Stage

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Broadway veteran Kenny Ingram will direct American Theater Group’s (ATG) production of the exhilarating and Tony Award-winning musical Purlie, running March 6-23, 2025, at Hamilton Stage in Rahway, NJ. Gary Mitchell, Jr. will provide Musical Direction.

Ingram was nominated for a 2023 Audelco Award for his direction of James T. Lane’s Triple Threat Off Broadway at Theatre Row and choreographed the NY Times’ Critic Choice’s Emojiland at the Duke on 42nd St. Ingram’s Broadway debut was in The Lion King, where he performed for a decade.

Purlie is the 1970 musical adaptation of Ossie Davis's comedic play Purlie Victorious, which just completed a hugely successful revival on Broadway last season. Featuring an unforgettable score, it tells the story of a traveling preacher who returns to his hometown in Georgia and concocts a scheme to reclaim his church while ringing the bell of freedom for plantation workers. Nominated for five Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Best Direction and Best Choreography, the original Broadway production launched the careers of Melba Moore (Tony Award – Best Featured Actress in a Musical), Cleavon Little (Tony Award - Best Performance by a Leading Actor) and Sherman Hemsley. Purlie was written by Ossie Davis, Philip Rose and Peter Udell with music by Gary Geld.

Leading the cast as Purlie will be Timothy Ware-Hill (Broadway: Kinky Boots), joined by newcomer Aeja Barrows as Lutiebelle. Tyson Jennette (B’way: Book of Mormon) will portray Gitlow, Tom Souhrada ((B’way: Mary Poppins) will play Ol’ Cap’n, Ryan Bronston will play Charlie, Nicole Powell (B’way: Ragtime, Hairspray) will portray Missy, Virginia Woodruff (B’way: Violet, Leap of Faith) will play Idella and Kayla Ceaser, Berlin Lee Charles, Lilliannie Arie Urgent, Maya Mays, Lathan Roberts, Joshua Shepard, Shaquile Hester and LJ Brodie will round out the ensemble. A local choir will also appear in the opening and closing numbers.

“Purlie is a show that we are delighted to re-introduce to new audiences,” noted ATG Producing Artistic Director Jim Vagias. “It has an amazing, raise-the-roof score that is a real crowd-pleaser. It is truly a great American musical that we are honored to produce.”

