Cast Announced And 5th Show Just Added For BEAUTIFUL - THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL

The cast of the North American tour-including a stop at State Theatre New Jersey-for Beautiful - The Carole King Musical has been announced. Also, due to popular demand a fifth show has been added for Sunday, November 10 at 7pm. The State Theatre performances of Beautiful are Friday, November 8, 2019 at 8pm; Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 2pm and 8pm, and Sunday, November 10, 2019 at 2pm and 7pm. Tickets range from $40-$98.

The Beautiful cast includes Kennedy Caughell (Carole King), James D. Gish (Gerry Goffin), Kathryn Boswell (Cynthia Weil), James Michael Lambert (Barry Mann), Matt Loehr (Don Kirshner), and Rachel Coloff (Genie Klein). The ensemble of Beautiful includes Matthew Amira, Isaiah Bailey, Edwin Bates, Danielle Bowen, Antoinette Comer, Kevin Hack, Torrey Linder, Nick Moulton, Nya, Eliza Palasz, Ben Toomer, Nazarria Workman, and Hailee Wright.

With a book by Tony and Academy Award-nominee Douglas McGrath, direction by Marc Bruni and choreography by Josh Prince, Beautiful features a stunning array of beloved songs written by Gerry Goffin/Carole King and Barry Mann/Cynthia Weil. The show opened on Broadway at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre (125 West 43 Street) in January 2014, where it has since broken all box office records and recently became the highest grossing production in the Theatre's history.

The Original Broadway Cast Recording of Beautiful - The Carole King Musical (Ghostlight Records) won the 2015 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album and is available on CD, digitally, and on vinyl. In addition to the current Broadway and North American Touring productions, Beautiful is also playing internationally, with productions in Japan, Australia, and touring the UK. An award-winning production recently concluded its run in London's West End after opening on February 25, 2015.

Long before she was Carole King, chart-topping music legend, she was Carol Klein, Brooklyn girl with passion and chutzpah. She fought her way into the record business as a teenager and, by the time she reached her twenties, had the husband of her dreams and a flourishing career writing hits for the biggest acts in rock 'n' roll. But it wasn't until her personal life began to crack that she finally managed to find her true voice. Beautifultells the inspiring true story of King's remarkable rise to stardom, from being part of a hit songwriting team with her husband Gerry Goffin, to her relationship with fellow writers and best friends Cynthia Weil and Barry Mann, to becoming one of the most successful solo acts in popular music history. Along the way, she made more than beautiful music, she wrote the soundtrack to a generation. Beautiful features a stunning array of beloved songs written by Gerry Goffin/Carole King and Barry Mann/Cynthia Weil, including "I Feel The Earth Move," "One Fine Day," "(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman," "You've Got A Friend," and the title song.

The creative team of Beautiful also includes Derek McLane (Set Design), Alejo Vietti (Costume Design), Peter Kaczorowski (Lighting Design), Brian Ronan (Sound Design), Charles G. LaPointe (Wig and Hair Design), Steve Sidwell (Orchestrations and Music Arrangements), Jason Howland (Music Supervision) and John Miller (Music Coordination).

For tickets, more information, or group discounts, call State Theatre Guest Services at 732-246-SHOW (7469), or visit us online at STNJ.org. State Theatre Guest Services, located at 15 Livingston Ave, New Brunswick NJ, is open Monday through Friday from 10am to 6pm; Saturday from 1pm to 5pm; and at least three hours prior to curtain on performance dates unless otherwise specified. Additional ticket and transaction fees may apply.







Related Articles Shows View More New Jersey Stories

More Hot Stories For You