MCINTOSH to Premiere at Garden State Film Festival 2026

The internationally recognized Garden State Film Festival (GSFF), New Jersey's Premier Independent Film Festival returns for its 24th anniversary, showcasing 205 carefully curated films from over 19 countries across 9 venues in Asbury Park, Monmouth County, and Cranford, Union County, March 26-29, 2026.

"In four days, attendees can experience 205 films and film-centered events from filmmakers worldwide, along with parties, professional panels, celebrity appearances, networking opportunities, special honors, and more," says Lauren Concar Sheehy, the festival's Executive Director. Festivalgoers can explore feature and short-length films, documentaries, comedies, children's films, thrillers, pilots, student films, and "Home-Grown" productions shot in New Jersey.

This year's program includes the animated short film McIntosh written and directed by Steven Hayet, and produced by Gina Marie Rodriguez and Rose & Pearl Entertainment. Starring Najah Imani Muhammad & Giselle Muise, McIntosh tells the story of two students comparing their roles in their school's production of The Wizard of Oz.

Screening Details:

McIntosh 3/28/26 | 12:30pm-2:15pm

Berkeley Hotel, Crystal Ballroom | Asbury Park

"Steven Hayet represents exactly what GSFF was built to champion-bold, original storytelling from accomplished New Jersey filmmakers," said Concar Sheehy. "We're extremely proud to present this work and hope audiences will come out to celebrate the talent and dedication behind these productions."

For complete ticket details and pricing, visit gsff.org.