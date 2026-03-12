Women’s March Leaders to Join Post-Show Talkback at THE CURTAIN’s RICHARD III

🎭 NEW! New Jersey Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for New Jersey & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Curtain will present their first post-show talk-back with The Women’s March leadership following this Sunday’s matinee performance (March 15 at 3pm) of their all-new adaptation of Richard III at Nimbus Arts Center in downtown Jersey City. Featuring Women’s March Creative Director Kim Parker Russell and Network Organizer Shawna Knipper, the panel will be moderated by The Curtain’s Artistic Director Sean Hagerty and will include several cast members. Beginning at 5:45pm, the panel is free and open to the public.

The panel series continues on Sunday, March 22nd with ACLU of NJ Executive Director Amol Sinha and Jersey City Mayor James Solomon; and on Sunday, March 29th with NJ State Assemblywoman Katie Brennan and NJ State Senator Raj Mukherji.

Panelists will address the overlap between Richard III and the current state of American affairs discussing how to get involved in the current protest movement and local politics, the resources available to the public, knowing and exercising your constitutional rights, how to protect your neighbors and your community, the history of activism in America, and more.

The Curtain’s Richard III is playing Nimbus Arts Center (329 Warren Street) in downtown Jersey City just steps from the PATH train, with performances set to continue through Sunday, March 29, 2026.

The Curtain’s Richard III stars stage and screen’s Andrew Sellon (Mr. Penn, recurring on FOX’s “Gotham”) as ‘Richard III’, who is joined by Spencer Aste, Theatre World Award-winner Yair Ben-Dor (Prayer for the French Republic), Julia Campanelli, Gys De Villiers (Titus Andronicus at The National Theatre opposite Sir Antony Sher), Sean Gallagher, Malin Glade, Aaron Gonner, Brandon Jones, Max Murray, ChristiAnna Nelson, James Rana (The Band’s Visit, longest running cast member), Charles Friedrick Seacrease, Lauren Jeanne Thomas (Off-Broadway’s Beau, Fiddler… in Yiddish), Jon Okabayashi, Joe Penczak, and Inez Vega-Romero. Casting is by Robin Carus, CSA.

Directed and Adapted by Sean Hagerty, the creative team for Richard III also includes William Ward (Costume Design), Ryan Randazzo (Lighting Design), Dan Gerhard and Ellen Fitton for Sonic Designs Inc (Sound Designers), Paul Birtwistle (Prop Master), Maggie Surovell (Voice and Text Coach), and Brad Lemons (Fight Director). The Production Stage Manager is James Steele. Assistant Stage Manager is Gabe Soto. Christine Cirker serves as Associate Producer, and Angelica Gorga as Assistant Producer.

Meet Shakespeare’s mad crook-backed King as he murders his way to the top in this morbidly comic, blood-soaked classic. First premiering in 1592, this timeless tale follows one tyrant’s ruthless pursuit of power and the horrific cost of his success.