AMERICANA WOMEN to Honor Country and Folk Music Icons at Kean University

🎭 NEW! New Jersey Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for New Jersey & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Kean Stage will present Americana Women on Saturday, March 21 at 7:30 p.m. at Enlow Recital Hall. Americana Women is sure to have you toe-tapping, clapping, and singing along to the Queens of Country and Folk! Americana Women celebrates American folk music from its earliest origins through current country, rock, and folk.

From the classic hits you grew up with to the contemporaries carrying the torch, come celebrate the women who define country and folk music. Featuring music from artists such as Joan Baez, Dolly Parton, Patsy Montana, Lucinda Williams, Brandi Carlile, The Chicks, as well as original music.



Americana Women features Allison Kelly (vocals, banjo, bass, percussion), Abbey Jannii (vocals, guitar, keyboard), Cat Patterson (vocals, violin, piano) and Tina Scariano (vocals, bass, guitar).

