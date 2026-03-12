Herbie Hancock Set to Perform at NJPAC in March 2026

🎭 NEW! New Jersey Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for New Jersey & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

New Jersey Performing Arts Center will present the return of the legendary Herbie Hancock for a one-night-only performance on Friday, July 31, 2025, at 8:00 PM. This concert will showcase the incomparable artistry of one of the most influential musicians of our time.



Herbie Hancock has transcended limitations and genres throughout his illustrious career, all while maintaining his unmistakable voice and vision. With a remarkable five-decade legacy, Hancock has garnered 14 GRAMMY Awards—including Album of the Year for the groundbreaking "River: The Joni Letters"—and continues to amaze audiences worldwide with his innovative spirit and creative mastery.



A true innovator, Hancock has pioneered new directions in jazz, composing enduring standards like "Watermelon Man" and "Cantaloupe Island." His influence stretches across jazz, R&B, funk, and hip hop, inspiring generations of artists. Among his many accolades are a GRAMMY Lifetime Achievement Award, the NEA Jazz Master honor, an Academy Award, Kennedy Center Honors, and in 2025, the prestigious Polar Music Prize—often called the “Nobel Prize of Music.”



Herbie Hancock's journey began as a child prodigy, performing a Mozart piano concerto with the Chicago Symphony Orchestra at age 11. Drawn to jazz in high school, he was influenced by Oscar Peterson and Bill Evans before being discovered by trumpeter Donald Byrd. After session work with Byrd, Phil Woods, and Oliver Nelson, Hancock signed with Blue Note Records and released his debut album "Takin' Off" in 1963, featuring the hit "Watermelon Man."



That same year, Hancock joined the Miles Davis Quintet, collaborating on iconic albums such as "ESP," "Nefertiti," and "Sorcerer." He later contributed to Davis' revolutionary "In a Silent Way." Hancock's own band, The Headhunters, released the chart-topping album "Head Hunters" in 1973, featuring the crossover hit "Chameleon," making it the first jazz album to go platinum. By the mid-1970s, Hancock was filling stadiums worldwide and had multiple albums on the pop charts simultaneously.



Herbie Hancock's creativity remains undiminished. His critically acclaimed album "The Imagine Project" won two 2011 GRAMMY Awards, further cementing his status as a musical visionary. Off stage, Hancock continues to shape the future of jazz as Creative Chair for Jazz at the Los Angeles Philharmonic and Institute Chairman of the Herbie Hancock Institute of Jazz, the premier organization for jazz performance and education. He is also a founder of the International Committee of Artists for Peace and was honored as “Commandeur des Arts et des Lettres” by France.



A Nobel Professor of Poetry at Harvard University, Hancock's extraordinary achievements have been recognized with a Kennedy Center Honor and a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award.