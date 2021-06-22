Queen Of Funk, Soul, and R&B Chaka Khan Comes to King's Theatre November 2021

SJ Presents announces Chaka Khan with Special Guest Leela James on Sunday, November 7, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. You know it's going to be a party when Chaka Khan hits the stage!

The ten-time GRAMMY winner is a once-in-a-generation superstar and a certified legend of funk, soul and R&B. With her instantly recognizable vocals, Chaka Khan has given the world hit after unforgettable hit: "Tell Me Something Good," "You Got the Love," "Everlasting Love," "I Feel for You," "Through the Fire," "I'm Every Woman," "Ain't Nobody"... we could go on, but you get the idea. Join us for an evening of fun and funk that will bring you to a "Higher Love."

Tickets to see Chaka Khan go on-sale Friday, June 25th at 10:00 a.m. at Ticket Link.