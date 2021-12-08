Benefit Concert of NICE WORK IF YOU CAN GET IT to Honor the Memory of Rebecca Luker

Help Make a Difference! New Jersey's Jesse Walker, host of the online celebrity show "The Jesse Walker Show," in support of Project ALS, will join 2-time Tony Award winner Judy Kaye for a special benefit virtual performance of the Broadway musical Nice Work If You Can Get It to honor the love and memory of the late Rebecca Luker.

Hosted by Ms. Kaye, the evening will feature Jesse Walker as Jimmy Winter, Ricky DeRosa as Cookie McGee and Dinanda Klaassen as Billie Bendix, with Bemba Balsirow as Chief Berry, Estelle Balsirow as Duchess Estonia Dulworth, Serge Balsirow as Duke Mahoney, Helene Ciappetta as Millicent Winter, Cooper Grodin as Senator Max Evergreen, Lola Maltz as Jeannie Muldoon, and Haley Rice as Eileen Evergreen. Special choregraphy for "Lady Be Good" by Scott Smith.

The ONE-NIGHT ONLY special benefit concert will live stream on Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at 7:00PM EST / 5:00PM PST.

Watch via livestream on all "The Jesse Walker Show" social media pages:



YOUTUBE

FACEBOOK

Donations may be made by visiting fundraise.projectals.org/give/351504/#!/donation/checkout

All proceeds from the event will go to benefit and support Project ALS therapeutics research.

Nice Work If You Can Get It is a musical featuring songs by George and Ira Gershwin, with a book written by Joe DiPietro, based on material by Guy Bolton and P.G. Wodehouse. Directed and choreographed by Kathleen Marshall, Nice Work If You Can Get It premiered on Broadway in April 2012 and featured Matthew Broderick as Jimmy Winter, Kelli O'Hara as Billie Bendix, and Judy Kaye who received a Tony Award for her performance as Duchess Estonia Dulworth.