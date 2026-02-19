Laurie Berkner Brings Greatest Hits Concert to Her Hometown This March

🎭 NEW! New Jersey Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for New Jersey & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Children’s music artist Laurie Berkner will return to her hometown of Princeton, NJ on Sunday, March 22, 2026, with a Greatest Hits Concert at McCarter Theatre Center. The full-band performance is scheduled for 3:00 p.m., and Berkner will also present a solo, sensory-friendly “relaxed performance” at 11:00 a.m. the same day.

The full-band concert will feature Laurie Berkner and The Laurie Berkner Band performing selections from a career spanning more than 25 years, including “Victor Vito,” “Bumblebee (Buzz Buzz),” “Pig On Her Head,” “We Are The Dinosaurs,” “Rocketship Run,” “The Goldfish (Let’s Go Swimming),” “Superhero,” “Waiting for the Elevator,” “Chipmunk at the Gas Pump,” “Walking with the Penguins,” and “Everyone’s Demanding Bananas.” The Laurie Berkner Band includes Laurie Berkner (vocals/guitar), Leslie Mendelson (keyboards), Winston Roye (bass), and Bobby Golden (drums/percussion).

Berkner will perform the earlier solo sensory-friendly concert in an environment adapted for individuals with autism, learning differences, or other sensory and communication needs. Professional dancer Michelle Esch will join Berkner onstage for this performance. Light and sound levels will be adjusted, and audience members will be permitted to move freely, vocalize, and bring snacks, fidgets, and communication devices.

“I can't wait to come back to my hometown for both a sensory-friendly and a band concert!” said Laurie Berkner. “The McCarter Theatre is such a beautiful venue, and returning to Princeton every year warms my heart. I feel so lucky to be able to sing, dance, and march like dinosaurs with all of the kids and families there!”

Ticket Information

Laurie Berkner will perform at McCarter Theatre Center, 91 University Place, Princeton, NJ. Tickets are available through mccarter.org.