Vivid Stage Opens Enrollment for Spring Improv Classes

Vivid Stage, in residence at Oakes Center at 120 Morris Avenue in Summit, is enrolling its spring session of improv classes for adults. This session runs March 9 through April 29, 2026. Classes offered this session include the Joy of Improv introductory class, the advanced Scene Study and Performance Workshop classes, and an Open Improv Jam.

The Flip Side improv classes are an enjoyable way to build public speaking skills, shake off stress, meet new people, or just have some great laughs. They provide a welcoming space to play, explore, and grow. Vivid Stage's classes are taught by professional improvisers in a supportive, low-pressure environment that offers an on-ramp to improv, no matter what the student's prior experience. Program Director Dave Maulbeck will teach all classes.

The Joy of Improv provides students an introduction to the foundational skills of improv comedy. Begin your improv journey here and unlock creativity, confidence, and joy in every part of your life. The Joy of Improv class begins on March 9, and continues on Monday evenings from 7:30-9:30 pm for eight weeks.

Scene Study helps students to dig into emotional honesty, character point of view, and relationship-driven scenes that crackle with truth—and yes, comedy. We'll explore tools like status, vulnerability, genre, absurd logic, and emotional truth. Scene Study begins on March 10, and continues on Thursday evenings from 7:30-9:30 for seven weeks.

Performance Workshop gives students the improv team experience, allowing you to collaborate on crafting and rehearsing a full-length, 2-hour improv show. This immersive workshop blends teamwork, showmanship, and real-world performance. Performance Workshop begins on Wednesday, March 18 and culminates in two public performances.

The Open Improv Jam is April 29 from 7:30-9:30, and can be attended as a participant or as a spectator. Like an open mic night for improv, our improv jams offer an opportunity for students and friends to perform in a casual, supportive environment.

Dave Maulbeck is a veteran improv performer and teacher with over two decades of experience. He has trained with some of the most respected names in the industry, including Armando Diaz, Rachel Hamilton, and the late Gary Austin, founder of The Groundlings. With a deep love for the art of spontaneous storytelling, Dave brings a warm, supportive, and high-energy approach to the classroom. His teaching emphasizes connection, authenticity, and fearless play, helping students unlock their unique voices and grow both onstage and off.

As an actor, Dave has appeared on Law & Order: SVU, The Flight Attendant, and in numerous independent films. He was a proud member of the long-running Magnet Theater house teams Featherweight and Chet Watkins, and is the co-founder of Vivid Stage's flagship Improv team - The Flip Side, where he also serves as Director of Improv.

Registration information can be found here. Classes will be held at the Oakes Center, 120 Morris Avenue in Summit. The venue is wheelchair accessible. For more information for any of Vivid Stage's programs, please call 908-514-9654, and visit www.vividstage.org.