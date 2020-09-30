BWW Blog: The Best Karaoke Worthy Songs From Musicals

These five songs are guaranteed to put a smile on your face and burst out your best singing voice.

Each iconic Broadway musical has its own stunning soundtrack that millions across the world come to fall in love with. But of course, each person eventually finds their favorite songs or the tracks they can relate to the most. No matter what musical of choice is playing, there are always the songs that spark a complete karaoke session whether it's by yourself or with friends and these five songs are guaranteed to put a smile on your face and burst out your best singing voice.

The History Of Wrong Guys- Kinky Boots

Easily one of the most fun and memorable songs from Kinky Boots, "The History Of Wrong Guys" earns the top spot on this list. With an undeniably catchy beat paired with perfect opportunities to belt the charming lyrics, it's almost impossible not to burst out into song whenever this one comes up on shuffle. Besides giving the audience a different look into Lauren's unique character in the show, "The History Of Wrong Guys" is easy to fall in love with and definitely will find a spot on your Broadway playlist before earning a total mini concert in your room.

Mama, I'm A Big Girl Now- Hairspray

Whether it's from the original Broadway production, the blockbuster movie or the groundbreaking live performance on national television, "Mama, I'm A Big Girl Now" is one of the most classic karaoke songs from a musical. An upbeat melody with memorable lyrics makes this song one that everyone always comes back to for a good jam session with friends or for an instant big smile whenever needed. Hairspray has and continues to bring happiness to people across all generations and this iconic track from the musical never seems to get old no matter how many times it's put on repeat.

Seize The Day- Newsies

"Seize The Day" not only deserves a good karaoke session full of passion and determination but even takes into account the need to accompany a much needed dance break. This musical has an amazing, well-rounded soundtrack, but being one of the most well known songs from the show, it's hard to memorize the lyrics and sing word or word in the most dramatic fashion while also having the most possible fun. Not only is "Seize The Day" an instant boost of motivation or encouragement, but it's one that you can't resist but enjoy to the fullest in whatever way possible.

Omigod You Guys- Legally Blonde The Musical

The opening of Legally Blonde The Musical remains arguably one of the best musical numbers to sing along to, let alone have a full blown karaoke session. Perfect to perform with your friends, "Omigod You Guys" is great due to its length, change in scenes and excitement which can be felt through the catchy lyrics that are guaranteed to make you smile while bringing the Legally Blonde feeling to you wherever you might be listening to the song. The irresistible beat and craziness of the beginning of the show gives "Omigod You Guys" its spot on this list.

Sincerely, Me- Dear Evan Hansen

The entirety of the Dear Evan Hansen soundtrack is beyond incredible, but between the heartbreaking ballads and meaningful lyrics is "Sincerely, Me". This song not only showcases Ben Platt's recognizable vocals, but provides a light and funny moment within the show and is usually at the center of an outburst of song. Since the lyrics are written in a conversational tone, it's the best to have a karaoke session with either by yourself with a group of friends. Everything from the well crafted melody to the pure happiness this song provides makes it perfect to sing out loud and enjoy.

Although it's impossible to pick just five songs from the countless amount of musicals that have had the honor to be on a Broadway stage, these were the best immediate picks and make the best karaoke session no matter what, where or when. Give these songs a listen when you need to have a good time while singing at the top of your lungs!

