BRIGHT STAR Comes to the Barn Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Only bluegrass in the building as The Barn Theatre concludes its 97th Season with Steve Martin and Edie Brickell’s Tony-nominated musical Bright Star, directed by Joe Elefante of Pompton Plains, NJ with music direction by Jack Bender of Jersey City, NJ and choreography by Megan Ferentinos of Long Valley, NJ. Rooted in a true story, Bright Star presents a sweeping saga of love, loss, and ultimate redemption, vividly set in the American South during the 1920s and 1940s.

When literary editor Alice Murphy, played by Eden Medez of Bloomfield, NJ encounters Billy Cane, played by Morris Plain’s Aaron Carr, is a young soldier returning from World War II, an undeniable connection between them stirs dormant memories of the child she lost years before. Compelled to understand this bond, Alice embarks on a journey into her past where we meet Jimmy Ray Dobbs, played by Gregory Gwyn of Butler, NJ Alice’s charming and ambitious first love, torn between his feelings for her and his powerful father, Mayor Dobbs, played by Joseph Lawliss of Suffern, NY.

Our understanding of Alice's story deepens when we meet her parents from the 1920s. Her mother, Mama Murphy, played by Coco Mase of Sparta, NJ, is devout and protective, deeply concerned with morality and family reputation amidst challenging circumstances. While her stern, traditional father, Daddy Murphy, played by David Toussas of Wayne, NJ prioritizes discipline and struggles to accept the choices his daughter makes. Bright Star is a refreshingly hopeful and deeply moving theatrical experience. This production features a talented cast of performers from Bergen, Essex, Morris, Passaic and Sussex counties.

Performances:

Friday May 16th, 23rd and 30th at 8:00PM

Saturday May 17th at 2:00PM

Saturday May 24th and May 31st at 8:00PM

Sunday May 18th, May 25th and June 1st at 2:00PM

Comments