BEST OF THE EAGLES Sold Out at Centenary Stage Company

Centenary Stage Company's final January Thaw Music Festival event, Best of the Eagles, have officially sold out their in-person performance on January 29 at 8:00 pm.

If you would like to be put on a waitlist, call the Centenary Stage Company box office at (908) 979-0900. Live stream links are still available for $10.00 each.

Performing the band's greatest hits from the 70's, 80's and beyond, each member mirrors his counterpart in the Eagles instrumentally and vocally. This group of musicians expertly and authentically re-create the songs, music, and vocals of the Eagles making this is the most authentic recreation next to seeing the Eagles live.

Best of the Eagles is made up of Joe Vadala on guitar and vocals, Marc Hoffman on drums and vocals, John Bushnell as lead, slide guitars and vocals, Jerry Steele on guitar, pedal steel, and vocals, Dan (aka Dano) Miller on bass and vocals), and Dave "Squiggy" Biglin on keyboards and vocals.

The Centenary Stage Company box office is open Monday through Friday from 1 - 5 PM and two hours prior to all performances

