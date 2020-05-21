BBPAC Presents SATURDAY NIGHT ALIVE FROM THE BUNKER

An eclectic group of usually theater-focused comedy writers/performers from The Black Box Performing Arts Center is now presenting a free, live and uncensored comedy-improv-variety show via the Zoom platform. SATURDAY NIGHT ALIVE FROM THE BUNKER runs every Saturday evening at 10:00PM until further notice - and it is recommend for mature audiences only!

The Black Box Performing Arts Center, a 501(c)3 non profit theater company and performing arts school, continues to provide an ongoing variety of diverse stay-at-home entertainment and programming throughout the time of COVID-19, and this particular offering bring together a rotating cast of some favorite 'characters' from recent BBPAC Open Mic nights and other special events - and each show features plenty of options for "studio audience" participation/interaction.

Join host Skeeball Jerry ( Mike Gardiner ) and his friends like Pinball Josie ( Danielle MacMath ), Grandma (Ilana Schimmel), Uncle Rufus (Arthur Pugh), Musical Director Milton (Ben Shanblatt) and many others, along with a special musical and comedy guest each week. Other writers or cast members include: Cassandra Guglielmo, Stacy Cancelarich, Ellen Revesz, Sean Mannix, McLean Ambrogio, and Matt Okin.

SATURDAY NIGHT ALIVE FROM THE BUNKER runs live on Saturdays at 10:00 PM and continues with this weekend's May 23rd Episode #3. The free Zoom link is available via FaceBook @blackboxpac and on other forms of social media. Again, viewer discretion is strongly advised.

