BBPAC Presents SATURDAY NIGHT ALIVE FROM THE BUNKER
An eclectic group of usually theater-focused comedy writers/performers from The Black Box Performing Arts Center is now presenting a free, live and uncensored comedy-improv-variety show via the Zoom platform. SATURDAY NIGHT ALIVE FROM THE BUNKER runs every Saturday evening at 10:00PM until further notice - and it is recommend for mature audiences only!
The Black Box Performing Arts Center, a 501(c)3 non profit theater company and performing arts school, continues to provide an ongoing variety of diverse stay-at-home entertainment and programming throughout the time of COVID-19, and this particular offering bring together a rotating cast of some favorite 'characters' from recent BBPAC Open Mic nights and other special events - and each show features plenty of options for "studio audience" participation/interaction.
Join host Skeeball Jerry (Mike Gardiner) and his friends like Pinball Josie (Danielle MacMath), Grandma (Ilana Schimmel), Uncle Rufus (Arthur Pugh), Musical Director Milton (Ben Shanblatt) and many others, along with a special musical and comedy guest each week. Other writers or cast members include: Cassandra Guglielmo, Stacy Cancelarich, Ellen Revesz, Sean Mannix, McLean Ambrogio, and Matt Okin.
SATURDAY NIGHT ALIVE FROM THE BUNKER runs live on Saturdays at 10:00 PM and continues with this weekend's May 23rd Episode #3. The free Zoom link is available via FaceBook @blackboxpac and on other forms of social media. Again, viewer discretion is strongly advised.