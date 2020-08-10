Axelrod PAC Presents JEWISH/BLACK ALLIANCES FILM SERIES

The festival will feature three films that explore the relationship between the Jewish and Black communities.

The Axelrod Performing Arts Center (APAC), in cooperation with Menemsha Films, presents the timely and important Jewish/ Black Alliances Film Series which addresses topics relevant to today's Black Lives Matter Movement. APAC's film festival's mission is to foster awareness and illuminate diverse topics of cultural significance using the creative art form of film. To this end, the festival will feature three extraordinary films that explore the relationship between the Jewish and Black communities.

Spotlight feature length documentary film by Brad Rothschild, introduces Tamar Manasseh, the young inspiring black female Jewish rabbinical student who is leading the fight against killings of young black girls and boys on the SOUTH SIDE of Chicago. Manasseh who founded Mothers Against Senseless Killings, (MASK) is making national headlines as she tackles this monumental task one block at a time.

The other two films include "Joachim Prinz: I Shall Not Be Silent," Prinz as rabbi of Temple B'nai Abraham in Newark, NJ became a leader of the civil rights movement and worked to organize the 1963 March on Washington, declaring, "bigotry and hatred are not the most urgent problem. The most urgent, the most disgraceful, the most shameful and the most tragic problem is silence." He stood by Martin Luther King Jr's side as he delivered the "I Have a Dream" speech.

"Shared Legacies: The African-American Jewish Civil Rights Alliance the third film in the series explores the often forgotten story of the coalition and friendship between the Jewish and African-American communities during the Civil Rights Movement and the current efforts to invigorate this vital relationship.

"During these complex times, we want to highlight the rich history of the Jewish-Black alliances that helped shape the Civil Rights Movement. It is also crucial to continue our commitment as Anti Racists and stand as "Allies" with our black sisters and brothers" affirms Toby Shylit Mack, Director of the Israel Jewish International Film Festival and Film Education.

A portion of the proceeds from the education series will be donated to CHHANGE (Center for Holocaust, Human Rights & Genocide Education) in Monmouth County and the Equal Justice Initiative.

