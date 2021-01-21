Atlantic City Ballet Goes Virtual

The Atlantic City Ballet has gone virtual! With their residency at the Circus Maximus theater on hold, the Atlantic City Ballet has made the leap into the virtual world. Starting January 29th, the company will be performing once a month via live stream and through their web site.

The company's first performance will be the world premier of a new ballet Waiting In Time. Inspired by the COVID 19 Pandemic and the eventual shutdown of our country, Waiting In Time takes audiences on a journey through the challenges our world has faced during this global pandemic. This original ballet, choregraphed by Phyllis Papa, will chronicle life from before COVID and then during the shutdown with themes of isolation, loss of life and the eventual restoration of our former lives. The next 4 ballets will take place from February to May.

In February fans will see Memories of Love, a program featuring some of the great romantic Pas de Deuxs. The rest of the seasons will be both familiar and never before seen pieces. All of the performances will be live streamed and afterwards accessible on the company's web page. Patrons can purchase a Premier Subscription which will give them access to the live stream and all 5 ballets. Solo tickets for individual ballets will also be available. "This is an opportunity for the company to stay relevant while we wait for our theaters to reopen. It also gives our dancers a chance to perform, which they have really missed." stated Phyllis Papa, Founding Artistic Director.

Founded in 1982, by International Ballerina, Phyllis Papa, the Atlantic City Ballet is comprised of professional dancers from around the world and have earned national acclaim for their technical expertise and exuberant stage presence. Although their home base is in Historic Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, the Ballet has performed in theaters all along the east and west coasts. Their repertoire of original works includes such classics as A Midsummer Night's Dream, Sleeping Beauty and Swan Lake but Ms. Papa is most known for her innovative works such as Dracula, Romeo & Juliet and her full length Carmen. Since its inception, the Atlantic City Ballet has served as one of the cultural treasures of New Jersey and continues a tradition of dance excellence for future generations of ballet audiences.

TICKETS ON SALE NOW

Go to acballet.org/attend

Ticket Prices

Premier Subscription-$50

Solo Pass-$25