Aspire PAC Presents Pilot Production of PERFECT HARMONY

This month, Aspire Performing Arts Company (Aspire PAC) will present a pilot production of Perfect Harmony, the Off-Broadway a capella musical hit, at Hackensack Performing Arts Center on October 15 and 16.

Perfect Harmony is a musical comedy about the search for truth, love, and high school a cappella championship glory. Perennial powerhouse, the Acafellas, and their female classmates, the Ladies in Red, share their dreams and struggle to blend, as they battle to win Nationals and discover the true meaning of harmony. Perfect Harmony, by Andrew Grosso and The Essentials, made its Off-Broadway debut at Theatre Row's Acorn Theatre in October 2010.

Aspire PAC is piloting a school edition of the Off-Broadway a cappella hit in partnership with the original creators, producers, and Concord Theatricals. Perfect Harmony features more than a dozen popular songs, including "I Want You Back," "Mony Mony," "Get Ready," "Back on The Chain Gang," "Goodbye to You," "We Belong," and more.

The production includes 17 performers ages 12 through 22 from across Northern and Central New Jersey, including Mallory Cestone, Alyssa Cifelli, Miranda Courtright, Gianna Depreta, Kiera Greenhalgh, Mia Guzman, Melia Hillman, Charles Hiromoto, Connor Introna, Madison Jones, Benjamin Karras, Sienna Kornhaber, Mykhayla Lopez, Jeneily Ruano, Noelle Santosuosso, Peter Ulrich, and Manny Valerio.

"Over countless performances, I've been lucky to see these characters portrayed by actors who invented them, by actors who inherited them and made them their own, by Tony nominees, TV stars, and Off-Broadway newcomers," said Perfect Harmony writer Andrew Grosso. "But this Aspire production will be the first time I've ever seen the characters portrayed by actors their own age. I was delighted to meet the cast and look forward to what they'll bring to the show."

Performances will take place Friday, October 15 and Saturday, October 16 at 7:30PM at the Hackensack Performing Arts Center, located at 102 State Street, Hackensack, NJ. To purchase tickets, visit hacpac.org or call 201-820-3007.

Aspire PAC's pilot production of Perfect Harmony is directed by Artistic Director Lisa Beth Vettoso and features musical direction and updated arrangements by Charles Linnell. Cheryl Wilbur serves as Production Manager and Valerie Pascale is Stage Manager.

"We are so excited to have the opportunity to pilot this adaptation of Perfect Harmony!" said Vettoso. "This talented cast has been working hard to rehearse a new show and learn how to sing a capella, which is new skill for many of them. I am very excited for audiences to see what they have put together!"