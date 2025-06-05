Arthur Miller’s THE PRICE Begins This Weekend at Two River Theater

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Two River Theater production of The Price by Arthur Miller, directed by Brandon J. Dirden starts this weekend and will run in the Joan and Robert Rechnitz Theater, June 7 - 29, 2025.



“Arthur Miller. Brandon Dirden. A pairing of titans,” says Artistic Director Justin Waldman. “This is the type of artistic matchmaking that thrills me to no end. One of the greatest American dramatists to ever put pen to paper meets an exquisite theatrical maker and thinker at the height of his powers. To have Two River favorite Dirden wrestle with Miller’s volcanic sibling rivalry is the stuff of dreams.”

The cast includes: Kevin Isola (Two River’s The Scarlet Letter, A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum) as Victor Franz, Karl Kenzler (You Can't Take it With You, Mary Poppins) as Walter Franz, Andrea Syglowski (Pass Over, Brooklyn Laundry) as Esther Franz, Peter Van Wagner (Grand Horizons, A Thousand Clowns) as Gregory Solomon.

The creative team includes: Scenic Designer Neil Prince, Costume Designer Karen Perry, Lighting Designer Otto Driscoll, Sound Designer Germán Martínez, Wig, Hair and Makeup Designer Cici Campbell, Composer Jason Yeager, Casting by Caparelliotis Casting/Joe Gery, Stage Manager Megan Smith, and Assistant Stage Manager Celina Revollar.

The full event lineup includes:

In the Know with Justin Waldman

Wednesday, June 11 5:30PM Studio A

Artistic Director Justin Waldman hosts an intimate conversation with The Price Director, Brandon J. Dirden. Coffee and cookies will be available starting at 5:30 PM, with the discussion set to start at 5:45 PM. Attendance for this pre-show event is FREE; The Price 7PM performance tickets sold separately.

*Please note: The event will be filmed, with full video capture available via our YouTube channel on a later date.

Tickets available at https://tworivertheater.org/whats-on/in-the-know-the-price/

WBGO Live Interview with Brandon J. Dirden

Tuesday, June 17 6:30- 9:00PM Marion Huber Theater

Join us for a LIVE WBGO interview with The Price Director Brandon J. Dirden! Presented live on stage and recorded for broadcast at a later date, Dirden will chat all about Arthur Miller’s towering production – the final show of our 2024/25 Season – as well as his history with Two River over the years. This event is FREE and open to the public!

https://tworivertheater.org/whats-on/wbgo-live-interview-brandon-dirden/

Pride Night

Friday, June 20 7:00 – 8:00PM Library

Join us for a pre-show event for LGBTQ+ people and their allies to come together before enjoying the towering production, The Price! Come enjoy light bites and drinks while you mix and mingle at this vibrant and inclusive gathering. Attendance for this pre-show event is FREE; The Price 8PM performance tickets sold separately. Use the code PRIDE25 for $25 tickets (valid for the June 20 performance only).

Tickets available at https://tworivertheater.org/whats-on/the-price-pride-night/

Community Closet

Sunday, June 29 10:00AM Two River Theater Lobby

﻿Two River Theater's first Community Closet event lifts up hands-on advocacy, kindness and...community! The event begins with a month-long drive for items desperately needed by our local nonprofit partners for the families they serve: clothing, paper goods, toiletries, school supplies and canned food. On June 29, we will host these families and partners in our lobby, providing them with the opportunity to collect these items for free. We will then provide them with a private lunch, and then host them at our final performance of Arthur Miller's THE PRICE.

TWO RIVER’S ACCESSIBILITY SERVICES INCLUDE:

Pay What You Want

Saturday, June 7 at 8pm and Sunday, June 8 at 3pm

In an effort to help break down financial barriers, patrons may pay what they wish for tickets to The Price performances on June 7 at 8pm and June 8 at 3pm. Tickets typically cost $40-$80. Tickets may only be secured in person, at the Box Office.

Fragrance Free performance

Saturday, June 12 at 3:00PM

Audience members are asked to refrain from wearing colognes, perfumes or scented oils for the safety and comfort of all.

Play Date

Saturday, June 21 at 3:00PM

Free onsite childcare provided by Monmouth Day Care Center and discounted tickets for caregivers attending that performance.

American Sign Language, Audio Described, and Open Captioned performance

Saturday, June 28 at 3:00PM

Available for patrons with vision loss and hearing loss.

