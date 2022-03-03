Art House Productions to Host SNOW BALL GALA

Art House Productions is set to host SILVERMAN'S 15th Annual Snow Ball Gala. The event will take place on Saturday, April 30, 2022 from 7pm-12am (with VIP beginning at 6pm) at The Glass Gallery at Mana Contemporary, 10 Senate Place, Jersey City, NJ 07306. This year's theme is Into The Deep. The occasion is creative black-tie; themed attire is encouraged.

The CoolVines VIP Cocktail Reception includes a 6pm champagne toast with Snow Ball honorees Jack Halpin (co-founder of Art House Productions) and Marchetto Higgins Stieve Architects (architects of Art House's permanent future home at 184 Morgan St), first look at our silent auction, martinis from Tito's Handmade Vodka, exclusive catering from Chickie's, plus a few exciting surprises!

Drop anchor on the dancefloor for an early set by DJ Paul Mendoza, live music from Forget the Whale ("Forget the Whale plays an eclectic blend of indie pop with classic rock overtones and exquisite musicianship along with the sassy lead vocals of Alishia Taiping." - Jim Testa, NJ.COM), and late night dancing with DJ LUV. See what mysteries lie ahead with our fortune teller, The Little Sage 111; flip your fins for the costume contest hosted by Anida Tension (NJ's Hardest Werkin Housewife).

This year's Snow Ball features a silent auction with one-of-a-kind experiences, sports memorabilia from Grandstand Sports, and art pieces from local artists curated by Andrea McKenna. Ray Arcadio will create an original painting during the event to be auctioned off at the end of the night, and Atheda Toledo will create watercolor portraits for guests. Wine & Champagne is sponsored by CoolVines, cocktails provided by Tito's Handmade Vodka, All Points West Distillery, and Corgi Spirits, non-alcoholic cocktails by Curious Elixirs, craft beer by NJ Beer Co., espresso bar by Modcup Coffee, and buffet fare from Ani Ramen, CSW Catering, Brightside Tavern, and Gringo's.

Tickets are $150 in advance ($175 at the door) and $250 for the CoolVines VIP Cocktail reception. $55 tickets are available for patrons under 35, ADA Accessible, and working artists, as well as $100 Celebrate from Home tickets for patrons unable to join the event in-person.

Proceeds benefit Art House Productions, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization committed to the development and presentation of the performing and visual arts in Jersey City, NJ. A portion of your ticket purchase is tax-deductible to the extent allowed by the law. Tickets may be purchased at www.arthouseproductions.org.

Meredith Burns, Art House Executive Artistic Director, says "Art House Productions invites you to dive into the Glass Gallery at Mana Contemporary for our 15th Snow Ball Gala. After a hiatus due to the pandemic, we are back celebrating the arts in a big way. This year's event will be supersized, but will retain the creative design and community spirit that makes Snow Ball so indelible. Snow Ball is the best event to connect with old friends, meet new ones, and celebrate the arts in Jersey City!"

Sophie Penkrat, Co-President of the Art House Board of Trustees says, "An incredibly creative tradition, Snow Ball continues to be a true celebration of local arts across all disciplines. It's marvelous to be a part of an event where established and emerging talent mix and mingle in a setting that sets the imagination on fire."

Michele Lewis-Bellamy, Co-President of the Art House Board of Trustees says, "The creativity and imagination of Snow Ball and its attendees is the perfect introduction to Art House Productions and all it represents. Support the arts - In a world filled with chaos, the arts soothe the soul!"

The event is presented by SILVERMAN and sponsored by Marchetto Higgins Stieve Architects, Mana Contemporary, Parlay Studios, Freeman, Resnick's Rentals, Jersey City Office of Cultural Affairs, CoolVines, Tito's Handmade Vodka, All Points West Distillery, Corgi Spirits, Curious Elixirs, NJ Beer Co., Modcup Coffee, Ani Ramen, CSW Catering, Brightside Tavern, Gringo's, and Yelp.

Discounted tickets for patrons with disabilities are available for $55. The Glass Gallery at Mana Contemporary is wheelchair accessible; accessible bathroom trailers are located just outside the venue. The ramp from the Mana parking lot to the entrance of the Glass Gallery is not ADA accessible; it is recommended that patrons with limited mobility are dropped off at the front of the building. For more information about patron services and accessibility, please email info@arthouseproductions.org.

Art House Productions presents theater, performing and visual arts festivals, arts events, visual art exhibitions, and adult and youth art classes. For more information about Art House programs, please visit www.arthouseproductions.org. Follow on social media @arthouseproductions @arthouseprods.