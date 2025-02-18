Art House Productions Will Host 'Reconstructions' Exhibit

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Art House Productions will host “Reconstructions” by Artist Sarah J. Mueller. The exhibition runs from Saturday, March 1st, through Sunday, March 30th. A public reception will be held on Sunday, Sunday 2nd, from 2:00 to 4:00 PM, and an artist talk is scheduled for Sunday, March 16th, from 2:00 to 4:00 PM.



The gallery will be open to the public on Saturdays and Sundays from 1:00 to 4:00 PM. Private viewings can be arranged by contacting gallery@arthouseproductions.org.

Sarah’s recent work challenges traditional portraiture by removing its fundamental purpose – to capture and honor a specific subject. This series of paintings emerges solely from remembered encounters with strangers. In doing so, she is experimenting in discovering whether a meaningful presence can emerge when working purely from memory, without reference materials or intent to form an accurate likeness. The method pushes against her formal training in figurative drawing and portraiture, and loosens up her hand to allow abstraction and gesture to take precedence over precision.

Deliberately obscuring identities and recognizable features, these works shift attention to the energy and atmosphere that emerge between artist and subject. Dramatic, intense palettes, marked by bold tonal shifts and contrasts, create a sense of emotional tension, clouded perception, and projected anxieties.

“Sarah’s recent work is a mesmerizing interplay of color, form, and suggestion. Her dreamy, ethereal palettes blend seamlessly with figures that seem to waver between presence and absence—ghostly apparitions that haunt the canvas yet remain undeniably tangible. With a masterful command of composition, she invites the viewer into a world where meaning is fluid, allowing each observer to craft their own narrative within the frame. Through delicate brushwork and an almost cinematic sense of atmosphere, she conjures the illusion of everyday moments imbued with an enigmatic undertone, leaving us to wonder what is truly unfolding beneath the surface,” says Gallery Director, Andrea McKenna

