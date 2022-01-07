Art House Productions' Snow Ball Gala Postponed To April 30

Art House Productions and presenting sponsor SILVERMAN's 15th Annual Snow Ball Gala will now take place on Saturday, April 30 , 2022 from 7pm- 12am, with VIP beginning at 6pm, at The Glass Gallery at Mana Contemporary - 10 Senate Place, Jersey City, NJ 07306. This year's theme is Into The Deep, creative black-tie attire is encouraged. All attendees must provide proof of full COVID-19 Vaccination at the door.

All pre-registered patrons can keep their ticket for the new date, shift their ticket to Celebrate from Home, convert their ticket to a fully tax-deductible donation, or receive a full refund. Patrons with ticket questions should contact Courtney Little at info@arthouseproductions.org.

Tickets are $150 in advance ($175 at the door) and $250 for the CoolVines VIP Cocktail reception. $55 Tickets are available for Under 35, ADA, and Artists, as well as $100 Celebrate from Home tickets for patrons unable to join the event in-person. The CoolVines VIP Cocktail Reception includes a 6pm champagne toast with Snow Ball honorees Jack Halpin (co-founder of Art House Productions) and Marchetto Higgins Stieve Architects (the architects of Art House's permanent future home at 184 Morgan St).

Proceeds benefit an ambitious season of performing and visual arts and arts education, and more original theater on the mainstage this spring. Tickets may be purchased at www.arthouseproductions.org.